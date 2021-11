RSM Classic purse payout: What Talor Gooch and Co. earned at Sea Island

Associated Press

Talor Gooch was playing too well to get fazed by anything Sunday in the RSM Classic, and it paid off with his first PGA Tour title when he closed with a 6-under 64 for a three-shot victory at Sea Island. Gooch ran off three birdies in four holes to start the back nine and never let anyone get close to cap off a strong fall with the ultimate prize. “To finish the fall season off like I just did, it’s a dream come true,” Gooch said.