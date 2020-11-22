RSM Classic payout: Robert Streb earns nearly $1.2 million

Here is the complete purse payout and FedExCup points breakdown for RSM Classic winner Robert Streb and the rest of the players who made the cut at Sea Island:

Finish

Player

FedEx

Earnings ($)

1

Robert Streb

500

1,188,000

2

Kevin Kisner

300

719,400

3

Cameron Tringale

190

455,400

4

Andrew Landry

123

297,000

4

Bernd Wiesberger

0

297,000

6

Harris English

89

215,325

6

Zach Johnson

89

215,325

6

Kyle Stanley

89

215,325

6

Camilo Villegas

89

215,325

10

Corey Conners

73

173,250

10

Patton Kizzire

73

173,250

12

Jason Day

61

140,250

12

John Huh

61

140,250

12

Rory Sabbatini

61

140,250

15

Keegan Bradley

53

113,850

15

Bronson Burgoon

53

113,850

15

Matthew NeSmith

53

113,850

18

Doug Ghim

45

87,450

18

Emiliano Grillo

45

87,450

18

Chris Kirk

45

87,450

18

Alex Noren

45

87,450

18

Scott Piercy

45

87,450

23

Wyndham Clark

34

55,959

23

Lucas Glover

34

55,959

23

Chesson Hadley

34

55,959

23

Tyrrell Hatton

34

55,959

23

Charley Hoffman

34

55,959

23

Roger Sloan

34

55,959

23

Henrik Stenson

34

55,959

30

Russell Henley

24

39,553

30

Jim Herman

24

39,553

30

Bo Hoag

24

39,553

30

Adam Long

24

39,553

30

Vaughn Taylor

24

39,553

30

Branden Grace

24

39,553

30

Charles Howell III

24

39,553

37

Tommy Fleetwood

16

28,710

37

Matt Kuchar

16

28,710

37

Nate Lashley

16

28,710

37

Andrew Putnam

16

28,710

37

Webb Simpson

16

28,710

37

Brendon Todd

16

28,710

37

Matt Wallace

16

28,710

44

Matt Jones

11

21,450

44

Keith Mitchell

11

21,450

44

Joaquin Niemann

11

21,450

44

Sepp Straka

11

21,450

48

Peter Malnati

9

17,952

48

Adam Schenk

9

17,952

50

Joel Dahmen

8

16,401

50

Shane Lowry

8

16,401

50

Ian Poulter

8

16,401

50

Brian Stuard

8

16,401

54

Rafa Cabrera Bello

6

15,510

54

Kevin Streelman

6

15,510

54

Josh Teater

6

15,510

57

Aaron Baddeley

6

15,180

57

Sebastian Cappelen

6

15,180

59

Graeme McDowell

5

14,784

59

Sean O'Hair

5

14,784

59

Rob Oppenheim

5

14,784

59

J.J. Spaun

5

14,784

63

Ryan Brehm

4

14,388

63

Scott Stallings

4

14,388

65

Kevin Chappell

4

14,190

