RSM Classic payout: Robert Streb earns nearly $1.2 million
Here is the complete purse payout and FedExCup points breakdown for RSM Classic winner Robert Streb and the rest of the players who made the cut at Sea Island:
Finish
Player
FedEx
Earnings ($)
1
Robert Streb
500
1,188,000
2
Kevin Kisner
300
719,400
3
Cameron Tringale
190
455,400
4
Andrew Landry
123
297,000
4
Bernd Wiesberger
0
297,000
6
Harris English
89
215,325
6
Zach Johnson
89
215,325
6
Kyle Stanley
89
215,325
6
Camilo Villegas
89
215,325
10
Corey Conners
73
173,250
10
Patton Kizzire
73
173,250
12
Jason Day
61
140,250
12
John Huh
61
140,250
12
Rory Sabbatini
61
140,250
15
Keegan Bradley
53
113,850
15
Bronson Burgoon
53
113,850
15
Matthew NeSmith
53
113,850
18
Doug Ghim
45
87,450
18
Emiliano Grillo
45
87,450
18
Chris Kirk
45
87,450
18
Alex Noren
45
87,450
18
Scott Piercy
45
87,450
23
Wyndham Clark
34
55,959
23
Lucas Glover
34
55,959
23
Chesson Hadley
34
55,959
23
Tyrrell Hatton
34
55,959
23
Charley Hoffman
34
55,959
23
Roger Sloan
34
55,959
23
Henrik Stenson
34
55,959
30
Russell Henley
24
39,553
30
Jim Herman
24
39,553
30
Bo Hoag
24
39,553
30
Adam Long
24
39,553
30
Vaughn Taylor
24
39,553
30
Branden Grace
24
39,553
30
Charles Howell III
24
39,553
37
Tommy Fleetwood
16
28,710
37
Matt Kuchar
16
28,710
37
Nate Lashley
16
28,710
37
Andrew Putnam
16
28,710
37
Webb Simpson
16
28,710
37
Brendon Todd
16
28,710
37
Matt Wallace
16
28,710
44
Matt Jones
11
21,450
44
Keith Mitchell
11
21,450
44
Joaquin Niemann
11
21,450
44
Sepp Straka
11
21,450
48
Peter Malnati
9
17,952
48
Adam Schenk
9
17,952
50
Joel Dahmen
8
16,401
50
Shane Lowry
8
16,401
50
Ian Poulter
8
16,401
50
Brian Stuard
8
16,401
54
Rafa Cabrera Bello
6
15,510
54
Kevin Streelman
6
15,510
54
Josh Teater
6
15,510
57
Aaron Baddeley
6
15,180
57
Sebastian Cappelen
6
15,180
59
Graeme McDowell
5
14,784
59
Sean O'Hair
5
14,784
59
Rob Oppenheim
5
14,784
59
J.J. Spaun
5
14,784
63
Ryan Brehm
4
14,388
63
Scott Stallings
4
14,388
65
Kevin Chappell
4
14,190