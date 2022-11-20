RSM Classic payout: Adam Svensson's first PGA Tour win nets nearly $1.5 million
Adam Svensson entered this week's RSM Classic with three Korn Ferry Tour victories to his name.
His win Sunday at Sea Island Golf Club, his first of the PGA Tour variety, nearly quadrupled his winnings ($1.458 million) from those three KFT events combined ($396,000).
Here are the full purse and FedExCup breakdowns for Svensson and the rest of the players who made the cut at the RSM Classic:
Finish
Player
FedEx
Earnings ($)
1
Adam Svensson
500
1,458,000
2
Brian Harman
208
612,900
2
Callum Tarren
208
612,900
2
Sahith Theegala
208
612,900
5
Joel Dahmen
93
277,830
5
Cole Hammer
0
277,830
5
Seamus Power
93
277,830
5
Alex Smalley
93
277,830
5
Chris Stroud
93
277,830
10
Erik Barnes
65
188,325
10
Wyndham Clark
65
188,325
10
David Lingmerth
65
188,325
10
Patrick Rodgers
65
188,325
10
Robby Shelton
65
188,325
15
Will Gordon
50
127,575
15
Taylor Montgomery
50
127,575
15
Seung-Yul Noh
50
127,575
15
Taylor Pendrith
50
127,575
15
Greyson Sigg
50
127,575
15
J.J. Spaun
50
127,575
21
Harry Higgs
37
76,646
21
Beau Hossler
37
76,646
21
Russell Knox
37
76,646
21
Danny Lee
37
76,646
21
Ben Martin
37
76,646
21
J.T. Poston
37
76,646
21
Andrew Putnam
37
76,646
21
Ben Taylor
37
76,646
29
Zac Blair
26
51,908
29
Harris English
26
51,908
29
Ben Griffin
26
51,908
29
Paul Haley II
26
51,908
29
Kevin Kisner
26
51,908
29
Justin Rose
26
51,908
35
Chris Gotterup
0
41,209
35
Michael Kim
20
41,209
35
Patton Kizzire
20
41,209
35
Kevin Streelman
20
41,209
39
Aaron Baddeley
15
32,805
39
Hayden Buckley
15
32,805
39
Eric Cole
15
32,805
39
Keith Mitchell
15
32,805
39
Henrik Norlander
15
32,805
39
Carl Yuan
15
32,805
45
Akshay Bhatia
0
27,135
46
Ryan Armour
9
21,749
46
Brice Garnett
9
21,749
46
Jim Herman
9
21,749
46
Stephan Jaeger
9
21,749
46
Denny McCarthy
9
21,749
46
Davis Riley
9
21,749
46
Kevin Roy
9
21,749
46
Dylan Wu
9
21,749
54
Jacob Bridgeman
0
18,630
54
Dean Burmester
6
18,630
54
Trevor Cone
6
18,630
54
Brent Grant
6
18,630
54
Scott Stallings
6
18,630
54
Martin Trainer
6
18,630
54
Brandon Wu
6
18,630
54
Kevin Yu
6
18,630
62
Tyson Alexander
5
17,820
62
Matthias Schwab
5
17,820
64
Joseph Bramlett
4
17,496
64
Doc Redman
4
17,496
66
Justin Suh
4
17,253
67
Zecheng Dou
4
17,010
67
Andrew Landry
4
17,010
69
MJ Daffue
3
16,767