RSM Classic payout: Adam Svensson's first PGA Tour win nets nearly $1.5 million

Adam Svensson entered this week's RSM Classic with three Korn Ferry Tour victories to his name.

His win Sunday at Sea Island Golf Club, his first of the PGA Tour variety, nearly quadrupled his winnings ($1.458 million) from those three KFT events combined ($396,000).

Here are the full purse and FedExCup breakdowns for Svensson and the rest of the players who made the cut at the RSM Classic: