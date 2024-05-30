RSL scores another last-minute goal to keep streak alive

SEATTLE (ABC4 Sports) – There was more late-game magic for Real Salt Lake.

Faced with losing its first game since March 9th, Andres Gomez scored the game-tying goal in the 99th minute, as RSL managed to pull out a 1-1 draw against the Seattle Sounders Wednesday night, extending its MLS unbeaten streak to 12 in a row.

After a scoreless first half, former RSL star Albert Rusnak blasted in a free kick past a diving Gavin Beavers to give the Sounders a 1-0 lead in the 68th minute.

It looked like the Sounders would put the game out of reach when Reed Baker-Whiting fed another former former RSL star Danny Musovski in the box to score in stoppage time. But Musovski was called for a foul that led to Baker-Whiting getting the ball and the goal was nullified.

Still with a fighting chance, Bryan Vera’s long pass found Matt Crooks, who headed it to Chicho Arango, who in turn headed the ball to Gomez. The Colombian’s first shot was stopped by Seattle defender Jackson Ragen, but Gomez buried the rebound for his eighth goal of the season, sending the Seattle crowd home in a state of shock.

Beavers made four saves in goal for RSL, and faced 17 shots overall. Stephen Frei, who wasn’t tested much until the final minute, made two saves for the Sounders.

On May 17th, Real Salt Lake scored three goals in the final five minutes plus stoppage time to beat Colorado 5-3. Then on Saturday, after falling behind 3-0, RSL scored three goals in the second half to earn a 3-3 draw at FC Dallas.

Their latest dramatic finish earned another point on the road, as RSL improved to 8-2-6 on the year, still in first place in the Western Conference with 30 points, two points ahead of the LA Galaxy.

Real Salt Lake next hosts Austin FC Saturday night at 7:30 p.m. at America First Field.

