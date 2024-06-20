RSL keeps rolling with 4-3 victory over Sporting KC

KANSAS CITY (ABC4 Sports) – Real Salt Lake set a new franchise record by extending its unbeaten streak to 15 straight with a 4-3 victory over Sporting Kansas City on a hot and humid Wednesday night.

Andres Gomez scored a goal in each half as Western Conference-leading Real Salt Lake held on to defeat Sporting Kansas City 4-3 on Wednesday in Kansas City, Kan.

Not only did RSL (10-2-7, 37 points) extended its unbeaten streak to 15, surpassing the club record of 14 in 2010 by going 9-0-6 in that stretch, but RSL also increased its road unbeaten streak to 10 straight matches (4-0-6).

RSL leads LAFC and the LA Galaxy by three points atop the Western Conference.

“It was very hard physically,” said RSL midfielder Diego Luna. “The weather was hard, very humid, very hot. But we don’t make excuses. We fight through everything, and I think that’s just the team. We don’t want to have this transition game and go back and forth, that’s not the type of game we want. We can still do it and get the three points, but we’re not proud of that. That’s not what we want to do.”

Sporting KC (3-11-5, 14 points) have won just twice in 10 home matches this year. Sporting had 30 shots, with 11 of them on goal.

Gomez scored his second goal in the 51st minute. He picked up a loose ball just inside the SKC zone and ran untouched up the right side. As Sporting keeper Tim Melia approached, Gomez calmly chipped it over Melia and into the net for a 3-1 lead.

Sporting halved the deficit when Willy Agada scored from just outside the 6-yard box in the 70th minute. Zorhan Bassong lofted a pass into the middle of the box. Agada collected it and pushed it past RSL keeper Gavin Beavers.

A giveaway in Sporting’s own end led to RSL’s fourth goal. Second-half substitutes Cristian Arango and Matt Crooks combined on the 84th-minute play that resulted in Crooks’ first MLS goal.

Agada headed in a corner kick from Memo Rodriguez for his second goal of the match in the fifth minute of second-half stoppage time to pull SKC within one.

“That was a crazy game,” RSL head coach Pablo Mastroeni said. “I think there’s we’ve got to recover quickly from this, from from the travels, from from the heat and really put our best foot forward against a really good L.A. Galaxy team at home in front of our fans and really finish this week off with a bang.”

RSL took the lead in the 14th minute when Luna fed Gomez, who fired it past a diving Melia for a 1-0 lead.

Sporting KC had a chance to level the match when Braian Ojeda was called for a foul on Erik Thommy in the box in the 20th minute. However, Beavers got both hands on Johnny Russell’s penalty kick and deflected it clear.

Sporting tied it in the 28th minute. Nemamja Radoja held the ball in the RSL zone before finding Stephen Afrifa at the top of the box. Afrifa slid the ball past Beavers.

The momentum didn’t last long. Luna fed a pass from the midfield stripe to Anderson Julio, who got behind the defense and chipped it over a charging Melia in the 33rd minute.

Luna almost gave RSL a two-goal lead in the 44th minute, but Melia stopped a point-blank shot and Luna’s response was wide left.

Real Salt Lake next hosts the LA Galaxy Saturday night at America First Field at 7:30 p.m.

