RSL extends unbeaten streak with scoreless draw

MONTREAL (ABC4 Sports) – The unbeaten streak lives on.

Real Salt Lake extended their unbeaten streak to 14 matches, tying a club record, with a 0-0 draw against host CF Montreal on Saturday.

Real Salt Lake (9-2-7, 34 points) is 8-0-6 during their current run. RSL’s first place lead in the Western Conference was decreased to just one point over LAFC, which defeated Orlando City Saturday night, 3-1.

“I think frustration is the feeling that best encapsulates the feeling of the group,” head coach Pablo Mastroeni said. “I love that, because whether we’re home or away, we want to win games.”

This is the first time since April 13th, a stretch of 10 straight games, in which Real Salt Lake was held scoreless.

In the 17th minute, Real Salt Lake goalkeeper Zac MacMath was tasked with his lone save in the first half and it was a big one to keep the two sides locked at zero. Joaquin Sosa aimed a cross into the goal area for Dominik Yankov, who directed a quick shot, forcing MacMath into a point-blank stop.

At the other end, Jonathan Sirois came off his line to go high in the box, dived to push the ball away from an onrushing Anderson Julio, and then blocked a quick attempt from Chico Arango on the rebound in the 24th minute.

Real Salt Lake had their best chance to break the deadlock in the 70th minute.

Sirois denied Arango on a short-side strike from the left of the goal. Seconds later, Diego Luna hit the right post on a shot from just outside the box after intercepting a Montreal clear attempt.

RSL kept pushing as the half progressed but couldn’t solve Sirois. In the 77th minute, the Montreal goalkeeper got in front of a shot from the top edge of the box, and in the 79th minute, he snared an attempt from Alexandros Katranis from the left side.

“The guys were frustrated, but they also acknowledge the fact that it’s not easy playing games on the road and controlling the game,” Mastroeni said. “I’m frustrated with the result, but I’m pleased with the progress that we’re making as we head into the final stretch of the campaign.”

Real Salt Lake outshot Montreal, 19-11, and put six shots on frame compared to just two for the home team.

RSL still has not lost an MLS game since March 9th.

Real Salt Lake next plays at Sporting Kansas City Wednesday night at 6:30 p.m.

