RSL eliminated from U.S. Open Cup by New Mexico

ALBUQUERQUE (ABC4 Sports) – Real Salt has been on an absolute tear in MLS play of late. But their stay in the U.S. Open Cup proved to be short-lived.

Zico Bailey scored two first half goals, as New Mexico United, a USL team, eliminated RSL from the tournament with a 2-1 victory Wednesday night.

Real Salt Lake made it all the way to the U.S. Open Cup semifinals a year ago, but gets knocked out in its first game of the tournament this year.

RSL keeps rolling with 1-0 victory over Sporting KC

After Bailey scored two goals in two minutes to give New Mexico a 2-0 lead, 18-year-old Fidel Barajas scored his first goal in a Real Salt Lake uniform. Barajas broke free and squeezed in a shot to the far corner of the net to cut the deficit in half.

But in stoppage time of the the first half, Dominick Hernandez rocketed in a shot from 25 yards out past a diving Gavin Beavers to make it a 3-1 game at the break.

RSL fought back early in the second half as Diego Luna, one of the few starters playing in the game for Real, scored his second goal of the season to cut the lead to 3-2.

It stayed that way until the 85th minute when Jacobo Reyes rebounded a shot that hit the crossbar for the final tally.

RSL scores late goal in 2-1 victory over Union

New Mexico moves on in the U.S. Open Cup to face New York City FC. Real Salt Lake returns to MLS play Saturday on the road at the L.A. Galaxy. RSL (6-2-3)has won three straight MLS games, and is in first place in the Western Conference.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to ABC4 Utah.