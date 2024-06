[Getty Images]

Rangers’ hopes of landing Kosovo international Albion Rrahmani could be derailed after his current side Rapid Bucharest – managed by former Celtic boss Neil Lennon – said they had rejected a ‘lowball’ offer. (Daily Record)

Rangers midfielder Niclas Raskin has hailed boss Philippe Clement for bringing a breath of fresh air and European ideas to the club. (RTBF)

