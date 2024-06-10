RR: Milan join Real Madrid in pursuit of teenage Trabzonspor talent

AC Milan continue to be linked with goalkeepers amid the speculation surrounding Mike Maignan and a report has claimed that Onuralp Çevikkan is on the management’s radar.

As we reported last night, Maignan’s future at Milan is far from certain and he is more likely to be sold than Theo Hernandez, partly due to the position he plays and partly because of the physical problems that have plagued his recent seasons, but above all because of the requests to renew.

According to Radio Rossonera, Milan have Onuralp Çevikkan of Trabzonspor on their list of targets, although it must be said that he is certainly on the younger side at 18 years of age. He received six call-ups in the league with the senior team, but didn’t get on the field.

With the U19 team of the Turkish club – the equivalent of the Primavera in Italy – he made 12 appearances across the regular season and play-offs, with 16 goals conceded and three clean sheets to his name.

The teenager has not only caught the attention of Milan, but also of another great European club: Real Madrid. A few months ago, in fact, the Spanish newspaper AS linked Çevikkan to Los Blancos, and it must be remembered they brought Arda Guler to Spain from the same league.