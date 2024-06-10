RR: Work begins reclaiming land in San Donato on site of Milan’s new stadium

Some preliminary work has begun in San Donato relating to the site that AC Milan hope to build a brand new stadium upon in the coming years.

According to Radio Rossonera, the reclamation works in the San Francesco area of San Donato officially started this morning. As you may recall, Milan purchased the Sportlifecity vehicle which gave them the land, land that needs work before construction can formally begin.

While the Council of San Donato Milanese and the Lombardy Region continue to work on the program agreement, the first practical steps begin in the area that will host the new Milan stadium after the club’s response to the latest statements by the mayor of Milan, Giuseppe Sala.

He fired a warning of sorts to the clubs, because he revealed his belief that it is not feasible for the Rossoneri and the Nerazzurri to each construct new stadiums ‘so close together’, but the club hit back.

The report adds that reclamation and cleaning works on the access roads to the construction site of the future facility that will host the club’s home matches began today as anticipated.

The work is concentrated on mowing the grass, while the actual reclamation work with heavy vehicles will start from tomorrow. The duration of this type of operation should be around three weeks.