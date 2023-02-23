These RPs on mediocre teams will be late steals

D.J. Short and Scott Pianowski break down their picks for late-round steals at the closer position, including some players on some unexpected teams.

Video Transcript

- Let's discuss a couple of guys on the back end-- late round flyers. It could be somebody maybe even borderline draftable or undraftable. DJ, who are you throwing a couple of darts on?

DJ SHORT: So I think the Dodgers' closure situation is really fascinating. And I think it speaks a lot that they didn't do much during the offseason with their bullpen. As far as their confidence in Evan Phillips, who was flat out awesome last year-- 1.14 ERA in 64 innings. Is he going to be the guy? I think that's the big question. Do they save him for high-leverage situations in the eighth inning and go in a different direction? Daniel Hudson is a possibility.

He is coming off an ACL tear, so we're going to have to watch him a little bit in the spring. But I wouldn't mind, especially with the ADP with Phillips. It's right around 300 right now. That could increase-- or that could go up as we get kind of more clarity on the role during spring training. But to me, the Dodgers should win 90 games. Like, why not go after that?

- Scott, what do you make of the Dodgers' bullpen situation? And are there any other teams that you're looking at-- a couple dart-throws that could sneak into the closer role at some point?

SCOTT PIANOWSKI: Yeah, I like the Phillips call. And remember, with the shape of baseball the way it is now, where more wins are getting parceled into the relief market because the starters don't go as deep, you could even conceivably draft Phillips. And if he turns into a guy who wins seven or eight games and just gets a handful of saves, that's still rosterable in a medium or deeper mixed league. It's not like the old days, where if you weren't closing, we didn't want any part of a reliever. That's different now. If you're on a good team, and you're getting high-leverage work even if it's not in the ninth inning, you can still hold value.

So I want Phillips to be a guy you star on your cheat sheet. We talked about Liam Hendriks. We don't know what his status will be. We're certainly all pulling for a full recovery. But we have to pick who's going to close in the interim. I think Kendall Graveman probably gets that job in Chicago. And even though the team made no cosmetic changes, if they could just get some health that they didn't have last year-- and maybe Tony La Russa was just the wrong man at the wrong time to manage that team-- I could see Chicago making an eight- or 10-win improvement just because the roster was so ravaged by injuries last year.

Kendall Graveman has a sneaky chance at 20 saves. We do need to pick a closer on the Tigers. I know they're going to win 65 games or so. But Alex Lange looks like the guy-- the leader in the clubhouse. Again, it's one of these things where the first pitcher to get a save in Detroit may get some leash because most managers want to push that button. I think Lange is the first guy to look at. Maybe he'll be somebody they try to trade in the middle of the season. It's not like he's a long-term puzzle piece there. But every closer matters in all 30 cities. So we'll try to pick somebody in Detroit right now. My chip is on Lange.

DJ SHORT: Yeah, I like Lange a lot, too, after the trades they made during the off season. And another thing to think about with these low-scoring teams, they're going to play a lot of low-scoring games, so there's going to be lots of save chances. Maybe they only win 65 games, but that's not so bad from a closer situation. He's going to get his chances. I think Kyle Finnegan with the Nationals is another one you could look at-- similar, in that Tigers vein.

Really improved his control last season, gets grounders, misses bats-- he has all the pieces you want in a closer. I could see him being someone who's traded mid-season, potentially. But he's going late enough that it really shouldn't matter. But I think Finnegan could be a nice late-round value as well.

