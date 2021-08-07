RPL annual fundraiser is two weeks away

Aug. 7—RUSHVILLE — The annual Rushville Public Library fundraiser is just two weeks away.

The event is set for Friday, Aug. 20, at Discovery Park and will include music, food, raffles and more. Tickets are available at the RPL and you must be 21 years of age to attend.

Tickets are $20 each or $35 for a couple. Tickets are available until 5 p.m. Friday, Aug. 13.

The evening begins with Happy Hour from 5:30 to 6 p.m. There will be a beer and wine cash bar and you must have an I.D. to purchase alcohol.

The food and other activities will start at 6 p.m. and run through 8:30 p.m. Attendees will have their choice of ribeye or chicken breast provided by Gettinger's Family Meats.

The live auction and raffles will take place throughout the evening. Music will be provided by Scot Shrader and the event will be MC'd by Brian Sheehan.

Proceeds raised will go toward the purchase of new shelving and fund the cash prize of the John Gridley Memorial Art Contest.

