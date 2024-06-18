Rozzano Mayor Confirms New Inter Milan Stadium A ‘Possible Scenario’: ‘It Would Do Our Area A Lot Of Good’

The Mayor of Rozzano has confirmed that a new Inter Milan stadium in the commune is very much a “possible scenario.”

The commune’s Mayor spoke to Milan-based newspaper Il Giorno in an interview published in today’s print edition, via FCInter1908. He stressed that a new Nerazzurri stadium would be a positive for the area in his view.

Inter’s new stadium situation is still up in the air.

The Nerazzurri remain keen as ever to have a modern stadium that can generate revenues commensurate with the other top clubs in Europe.

But there are still a couple options left on the table.

One would be for Inter, AC Milan, or both to remain at the San Siro with significant renovations.

The clubs cannot tear down the stadium and build a new one in its place. This has been a major hindrance after years of attempting to secure approval to do so.

However, Milan Mayor Beppe Sala is hoping that the prospect of updating the stadium to significantly increase its revenue-generating capacity can convince the clubs to stay.

One way or another, the results of a feasibility study on the proposed regulations should be in by the end of this month.

In the meantime, Inter have been working towards plans in the commune of Rozzano.

The Nerazzurri have already formally presented their plans to the commune. And they have the exclusive right to a feasibility study in the area.

Inter extended that exclusive right at the end of April.

But in the meantime, the Nerazzurri are also awaiting the results of the San Siro feasibility study.

Rozzano’s Mayor Ferretti said that “I haven’t heard from anyone since they correctly advised me that they were extending their exclusive right.”

“But in any event, a stadium in Rozzano would be a possible scenario,” he continued.

Ferretti said that “We continue to think it’s a project that would do good for our city.”

“In terms of our image, related industries, jobs, and services.”

“Being a supra-municipal project,” the Rozzano Mayor noted. “We could also then request, for example, an extension of the metro and adaptation of traffic.”