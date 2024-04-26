Royse City's Neighbors, Ward advance to state in track and field

Apr. 25—WACO — Jacelyn Neighbors and Jammel Ward of Royse City earned trips to the University Interscholastic League State Track and Field Championships.

Neighbors will be making it back to state for the fourth time after winning the Region II-6A title in Waco. She vaulted 12 feet to finish first. Her sister Tierany Neighbors cleared 11-6 to finish third. Brooklyn Nalley of District 10-6A rival Rockwall-Heath also earned a trip to state, finishing second after also clearing 12-0.

Ward earned his first state berth after finishing second in the long jump, leaping 23 feet, 9 3/4 inches. Ward was second to Dakorien Moore of Duncanville (24-3/4).

Ward was also seventh in the high jump, clearing 6-2. Zion Robinson of Mansfield cleared 6-8 to win the event.

Royse City's Lady Bulldogs finished 15th in the girls team standings with 16 points. Duncanville won with 102 points.

The Bulldogs were 27th with eight points. Duncanville won with 84 points.

Jacelyn Neighbors is the second seed of the state qualifiers with her mark of 12-0. Carla Angueira-Colombani cleared 12-3 at her region meet for the top qualifiying mark.

Four other vaulters also qualified at 12-0 including Nalley from Heath, Aubrey Griffin of Round Rock Stony Point, Summer Wheeler of Lake Travis and Kayla Byrd of Katy Cinco Ranch.

Ward ranks sixth among the state long jumpers. Joseph West of Stony Point and Jayden Keys from Katy Tompkins lead at 24-4 3/4. Jackson Norris of Humble Atascocita ranks third at 24-1 3/4. Dakorien Moore of Duncanville and Kade Phillips of Fort Bend Hightower are next at 24-3/4.

The Class 6A division at the state meet is scheduled for May 4 at the Mike A. Myers Stadium in Austin. The girls pole vault is planned for 3 p.m., with the boys long jump at 10:45 a.m.

Neighbors placed fifth in the Class 6A pole vault last year at state, clearing 12-6. She also cleared 12-6 to finish third in Class 5A at the state meet in 2022 and cleared 12-0 to place fifth in 5A at state in 2021 as a freshman. Her personal best height is 13-3.

She cleared 12-10 1/4 at the 96th Clyde Littlefield Texas Relays in April at the same Mike A. Myers Stadium. The Texas Relays winner Jathiyah Muhammad of the Ogburn School of California won the event with a height of 14-4, which led the nation at the time.

Region II-6A meet

Waco

Royse City's results

VARSITY GIRLS

Pole vault — 1. Jacelyn Neighbors, 12-0; 3. Tierany Neighbors, 11-6.

3200-meter run — 14. Callie Godinez, 11:49.61.

200-meter dash — 12. Camaella Achuo, 25.29.

VARSITY BOYS

300-meter hurdles — 13. Markeith Fleming, 40.96.

High jump — T7. Jammel Ward, 6-2.

Long jump — 2. Jammel Ward, 23-9 3/4.