Royse City leads All-District 13-5A softball team
Jun. 15—Royse City's 28-4 area champions claimed four of the top spots on the All-District 13-5A softball team.
Senior pitcher Brooke Johnson and senior outfielder-infielder Cassidi Mullen shared the most valuable player award after leading the Lady Bulldogs to district and bi-district championships, along with the area championship.
Royse City swept Ennis at the bi-district round, winning 7-2 and 8-3, and then took care of Mount Pleasant 7-2 and 12-8 in two games at area. The Lady Bulldogs lost to Hallsville 3-2 and 5-4 in the region quarterfinals.
Freshman outfielder-infielder Preslielyn Barraza also claimed the newcomer of the year award. Barraza also advanced to the region meet in track and field.
Royse City's Lee Kurykendall claimed the coach of the year award.
Two Greenville Lady Lions, catcher Madelein Lucas and pitcher Christa Carroll earned all-district honors. Lucas was named to the first team and Carroll made the second team.
Jordan Hunnicutt, Allie Johnson, Avery Wilkinson and Maci Williams of Greenville were named to the honorable mention list.
Royse City's first-teamers included Madison Doherty, Aspen Holm, Kasey Kuyrkendall and Ryley Lance.
Haley Gardell and Kaylee Schmitz of Royse City made the second team.
Vandessa Hollingsworth of Forney earned the offensive player of the year award.
Karmyn Bass of Crandall and Bailey Willoughby from North Forney shared the defensive player of the year award.
All-District 13-5A
Softball team
Most valuable players — Brooke Johnson, Royse City; Cassidi Mullen, Royse City
Offensive player of the year — Vanessa Hollingsworth, Forney
Defensive players of the year — Karmyn Bass, Crandall; Bailey Willoughby, North Forney
Pitcher of the year — Savannah Whitaker, Forney
Utility player of the year — Abigail Rainwater, Mesquite Poteet
Newcomer of the year — Preslielyn Barraza, Royse City
Freshmen of the year — Alexis Boswell, North Forney; Rylie Harris, Forney
Coach of the year — Lee Kuyrkendall, Royse City
FIRST TEAM
Madison Doherty Royse City
Aspen Holm Royse City
Kasey Kuyrkendall Royse City
Ryley Lance Royse City
Savannah Hughes Forney
Abby Long Forney
Kyler Sanders Forney
Jodie Epperson Crandall
Alix Miller Crandall
Brianna Acosta North Forney
Hayeli Acosta North Forney
Kyndall Fomby-Bell Mesquite Poteet
Reese Singleton Highland Park
Madelein Lucas Greenville
Breanna Harper West Mesquite
SECOND TEAM
Haley Gardell Royse City
Kaylee Schmitz Royse City
Katie Kretz Forney
Mary Newville Forney
Tatum Waller Forney
Zariah London Crandall
Scarlett Perez Crandall
Preslee Spivey Crandall
Emma Apodaca North Forney
Mirella Manzo North Forney
Sarah Ybarra North Formey
Mallory Mueller Mesquite Poteet
Lilli Reenan Highland Park
Christa Carroll Greenville
Sadie Gomez West Mesquite
HONORABLE MENTION
Crandall: Presley Ross
North Forney: Madison Kelley, Kirsten Sudderth.
Mesquite Poteet: Miranda Chavez Alyssa Gallardo, Taylor Thompson
Highland Park: Katie Arnold, Skylar Hammel, Olivia Jewell, Shelby Pettit, Campbell Sharpe.
Greenville: Jordan Hunnicutt, Allie Johnson, Avery Wilkinson, Maci Williams.
West Mesquite: Kamri Henderson, Victoria Hernandez, Leslie Luna, Ally Rogers.
ACADEMIC ALL-DISTRICT
Royse City: Haley Alaniz, Madison Doherty, Hailey Gross, Aspen Holm, Brooke Johnson, Sadie Jones, Kasey Kuyrkendall, Alyssa Malone, Cassidi Mullen, Jerzi Whisnant.
Forney: Kyler Sanders.
Crandall: Karmyn Bass, McKinley Hankins, Hannah Jones, Alix Miller, Scarlett Perez, Sarah Smith, Taylor Smith, Preslee Spivey, Malynnie Warren, Tessa Wood.
North Forney: Hayeli Acosta, Emmy Apodaca, Kirsten Sudderth, Elianna Tapia.
Mesquite Poteet: Kyndall Fomby-Bell, Abigail Rainwater.
Highland Park: Skylar Hammel, Faith Horner, Megan Miller, Shelby Pettit, Lilli Reenan, Audrey Schedler, Campbell Sharpe, Reese Singleton, Bethany Spence.
Greenville: Jordan Hunnicutt, Brooke Hutchings, Allie Johnson, Jenna Wade, Maci Willams.
West Mesquite: Anayah Darrett, Makayla Hardy, Lamyria Little.