Royse City leads All-District 13-5A softball team

Jun. 15—Royse City's 28-4 area champions claimed four of the top spots on the All-District 13-5A softball team.

Senior pitcher Brooke Johnson and senior outfielder-infielder Cassidi Mullen shared the most valuable player award after leading the Lady Bulldogs to district and bi-district championships, along with the area championship.

Royse City swept Ennis at the bi-district round, winning 7-2 and 8-3, and then took care of Mount Pleasant 7-2 and 12-8 in two games at area. The Lady Bulldogs lost to Hallsville 3-2 and 5-4 in the region quarterfinals.

Freshman outfielder-infielder Preslielyn Barraza also claimed the newcomer of the year award. Barraza also advanced to the region meet in track and field.

Royse City's Lee Kurykendall claimed the coach of the year award.

Two Greenville Lady Lions, catcher Madelein Lucas and pitcher Christa Carroll earned all-district honors. Lucas was named to the first team and Carroll made the second team.

Jordan Hunnicutt, Allie Johnson, Avery Wilkinson and Maci Williams of Greenville were named to the honorable mention list.

Royse City's first-teamers included Madison Doherty, Aspen Holm, Kasey Kuyrkendall and Ryley Lance.

Haley Gardell and Kaylee Schmitz of Royse City made the second team.

Vandessa Hollingsworth of Forney earned the offensive player of the year award.

Karmyn Bass of Crandall and Bailey Willoughby from North Forney shared the defensive player of the year award.

All-District 13-5A

Softball team

Most valuable players — Brooke Johnson, Royse City; Cassidi Mullen, Royse City

Offensive player of the year — Vanessa Hollingsworth, Forney

Defensive players of the year — Karmyn Bass, Crandall; Bailey Willoughby, North Forney

Pitcher of the year — Savannah Whitaker, Forney

Utility player of the year — Abigail Rainwater, Mesquite Poteet

Newcomer of the year — Preslielyn Barraza, Royse City

Freshmen of the year — Alexis Boswell, North Forney; Rylie Harris, Forney

Coach of the year — Lee Kuyrkendall, Royse City

FIRST TEAM

Madison Doherty Royse City

Aspen Holm Royse City

Kasey Kuyrkendall Royse City

Ryley Lance Royse City

Savannah Hughes Forney

Abby Long Forney

Kyler Sanders Forney

Jodie Epperson Crandall

Alix Miller Crandall

Brianna Acosta North Forney

Hayeli Acosta North Forney

Kyndall Fomby-Bell Mesquite Poteet

Reese Singleton Highland Park

Madelein Lucas Greenville

Breanna Harper West Mesquite

SECOND TEAM

Haley Gardell Royse City

Kaylee Schmitz Royse City

Katie Kretz Forney

Mary Newville Forney

Tatum Waller Forney

Zariah London Crandall

Scarlett Perez Crandall

Preslee Spivey Crandall

Emma Apodaca North Forney

Mirella Manzo North Forney

Sarah Ybarra North Formey

Mallory Mueller Mesquite Poteet

Lilli Reenan Highland Park

Christa Carroll Greenville

Sadie Gomez West Mesquite

HONORABLE MENTION

Crandall: Presley Ross

North Forney: Madison Kelley, Kirsten Sudderth.

Mesquite Poteet: Miranda Chavez Alyssa Gallardo, Taylor Thompson

Highland Park: Katie Arnold, Skylar Hammel, Olivia Jewell, Shelby Pettit, Campbell Sharpe.

Greenville: Jordan Hunnicutt, Allie Johnson, Avery Wilkinson, Maci Williams.

West Mesquite: Kamri Henderson, Victoria Hernandez, Leslie Luna, Ally Rogers.

ACADEMIC ALL-DISTRICT

Royse City: Haley Alaniz, Madison Doherty, Hailey Gross, Aspen Holm, Brooke Johnson, Sadie Jones, Kasey Kuyrkendall, Alyssa Malone, Cassidi Mullen, Jerzi Whisnant.

Forney: Kyler Sanders.

Crandall: Karmyn Bass, McKinley Hankins, Hannah Jones, Alix Miller, Scarlett Perez, Sarah Smith, Taylor Smith, Preslee Spivey, Malynnie Warren, Tessa Wood.

North Forney: Hayeli Acosta, Emmy Apodaca, Kirsten Sudderth, Elianna Tapia.

Mesquite Poteet: Kyndall Fomby-Bell, Abigail Rainwater.

Highland Park: Skylar Hammel, Faith Horner, Megan Miller, Shelby Pettit, Lilli Reenan, Audrey Schedler, Campbell Sharpe, Reese Singleton, Bethany Spence.

Greenville: Jordan Hunnicutt, Brooke Hutchings, Allie Johnson, Jenna Wade, Maci Willams.

West Mesquite: Anayah Darrett, Makayla Hardy, Lamyria Little.