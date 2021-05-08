Royce O'Neale with a 2-pointer vs the Denver Nuggets
Royce O'Neale (Utah Jazz) with a 2-pointer vs the Denver Nuggets, 05/07/2021
Giannis Antetokounmpo scored a season-high 49 points Sunday afternoon and outdueled Kevin Durant as the host Milwaukee Bucks edged the Brooklyn Nets, 117-114. Antetokounmpo, who missed Friday's game against the Chicago Bulls with an ankle injury, delivered the dunk that put the Bucks ahead for good with 7:57 left. The 49 points were the third-most of his career and his most since he scored 50 points against the Utah Jazz on Nov. 25, 2019.
Doncic will be automatically suspended if he picks up one more technical foul.
Bjorkgren is finishing up his first year as Pacers coach. It could be his last.
For those who make it to the highest stage, the journey starts long before they strap on UFC or Bellator gloves.
Waterson, who is ranked ninth among strawweights and coming off a win over Angela Hill, loved the experience of what was clearly a grueling exercise.
Tom Wilson reached out to Artemi Panarin in the aftermath of the most talked about incident in hockey this week, and now he's ready to move on from his latest controversy. In his first interview since a scrum against New York that left Panarin injured, led to a $5,000 fine and sparked a fight-filled rematch two nights later, the Washington Capitals forward said Friday he's good to go after an upper-body injury and glad the Rangers star is doing better. "I’m feeling good," said Wilson, who appeared to have cuts on his right hand from a fight with Brendan Smith on Wednesday night.
Damian Lillard (Portland Trail Blazers) with a buzzer beater vs the Cleveland Cavaliers, 05/05/2021
Davis Bertans (Washington Wizards) with a deep 3 vs the Toronto Raptors, 05/06/2021
Top-seeded Ashleigh Barty of Australia outlasted Petra Kvitova 6-1, 3-6, 6-3 on Tuesday in the quarterfinals of the Mutua Madrid Open. Barty needed one hour, 48 minutes to defeat the Czech to improve to 11-1 in three-set matches she's played in 2021. "It's just always staying in the fight," Barty said.
Tom Brady believes the players should push for a modified offseason.
The Patriots' No. 15 overall pick of QB Mac Jones sparked a polarizing debate among college football coaches, per ESPN.
Albert Pujols' unceremonious departure from the Los Angeles Angels isn't sitting well with Boston Red Sox legends Pedro Martinez and David Ortiz.
Alexander Zverev ended his winless streak on clay against Rafael Nadal, keeping the Spaniard from winning a sixth Madrid Open.
The Cardinals would have moved all the way down to the 28th pick had the Patriots not selected QB Mac Jones.
It’s still unknown what Aaron Rodgers wants from the Packers because he still hasn’t said what he wants publicly. Indeed, he hasn’t said anything about the current situation publicly. There’s nevertheless reason to believe that Rodgers — who is sufficiently brilliant to be presumed to have a plan — has been using other ways to [more]
"I would like to reiterate my sincere apology for the mistakes that were made."
Vogel said, "He's just not here. He was with us at shootaround this morning."
Ryan Benoit's weigh-in for UFC on ESPN 24 was both frightening and unsuccessful as he came in three pounds over.
Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady has upgraded to an even bigger and more expensive boat than the one he took to Tampa Bay's Super Bowl LV championship parade in February.
Patricky Freire was having success on the feet against Peter Queally, but a takedown in the second led to his demise.