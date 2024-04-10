Royce O’Neale sends the shot away

There are no easy shots at Augusta National. Here are nine of the toughest.
Caitlin Clark is already changing the WNBA and she hasn't even been drafted yet.
For the 2024 NFL Draft class of tight ends, there's Brock Bowers and everyone else.
Collier is 6-5 and averaged 16.3 points, 4.3 assists and 1.5 steals per game for the Trojans this season.
There's no standout first-round running back this class, but plenty of good Day 2 options, and a big name or two to boot.
The news many fantasy baseball managers and MLB fans have been waiting for is here: The No. 1 prospect in baseball is coming to The Show. Scott Pianowski gives his take.
Andy Behrens checks in on how some of baseball's top prospects are doing to start the season, leading with a bevy of Baltimore bats.
Kentucky freshman guard Rob Dillingham will enter the NBA Draft and give up his remaining eligibility. The 19-year-old is expected to be a top 10 pick in June.
Real Madrid 3, Manchester City 3. Arsenal 2, Bayern Munich 2. But should Arsenal have had a chance for a third in stoppage time? On a topsy-turvy Champions League night, replays gave conflicting answers.
Charles McDonald is joined by friend and host of The Dominique Foxworth Show Dominique Foxworth to tackle race, GOAT debates, the 2024 NFL Draft, rapper beef and more. The duo start off with some non-football talk as they go back and forth on the Caitlin Clark GOAT debates that seem a little to hot to just be about basketball. They also cover the J. Cole and Kendrick Lamar beef and Dominique's draft day story. Next, Charles and Dominique dive into the first round of the 2024 NFL Draft, as Charles believes there are four teams who could define the first round: the Buffalo Bills, Los Angeles Chargers, Minnesota Vikings and Denver Broncos. The duo discuss each team and decide whether or not they should make a blockbuster move to trade up. The duo finish things off by answering questions from listeners on Cooper Dejean, Drake Maye, Jayden Daniels and much more.
Tee times are out for the opening days of the Masters, and big names abound.
What does New England need in this month's NFL Draft? How many picks do they have? We break it down right here.
'Uncle Verne,' who authored two of the greatest calls in sports history, will end his tenure at Augusta National after the 2024 Masters.
The Huskies are the first team since Florida in 2006 and 2007 to win consecutive Final Fours.
Will the Vikings and Broncos trade up for a QB? Will the Bills make a major move for their own Julio Jones? Charles McDonald sifts through scenarios that could have a long-lasting impact.
Jake Mintz & Jordan Shusterman discuss pandemic of pitchers getting injured following the news of Spencer Strider and Shane Bieber, as well as recapping the weekend in baseball and the Marlins set to split with Skip Schumaker in 2025.
The Gamecocks are young and struggled often this season despite their perfect record. It took everything Staley had as a coach to pull the pieces together and take them on a championship run.
The two best teams in men's college basketball this season will face off for the title.
Who among us hasn't had a hole like Jordan Spieth had on the 18th of the Valero Texas Open.
The Bloodline capped off WrestleMania Night 1 with a win over Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins that will impact Night 2's main event.