Royals vs. White Sox Highlights

The Braves were the first team to secure a spot in the 2023 postseason, and they clinched the NL East crown with Wednesday's win over the Phillies.
Matt Harmon and Dalton Del Don dive into 'Stat Nerd Thursdays' by providing one stat you need to know for all 32 teams heading into Week 2. TNF's Ryan Fitzpatrick joins the pod to discuss his observations from Week 1.
The races for the AL East, AL West and final NL wild card will be sprints to the regular-season finish.
The Braves are the first team in the league to both clinch a playoff spot and win a division title.
Stetson Bennett, who led Georgia to back-to-back national titles, will now miss at least the next four games for the Rams.
Players will be on the field in London while animated versions of them play in "Andy's room."
“It’s called protecting your guy.”
With his win in the playoff-opening Southern 500 on Sunday, Kyle Larson clinched entry into the NASCAR Cup Series postseason Round of 12.
The NASCAR Cup Series embarks up on a 36-race schedule in 2023, with a pair of exhibition events, which begins in February at the Daytona 500 and concludes in November with the championship race in Phoenix.
F1 embarks on a 23-race schedule in 2023, beginning Sunday, March 5, in Sakhir, Bahrain and concluding Nov. 26 in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates.
If anything, the era of NIL and the transfer portal is leveling the playing field at the top of college football.
Hopefully you didn't like home teams and overs in Week 1.
Gauff's defeat of Sabalenka was the most-watched women's singles final ESPN has ever aired.
Fantasy football analyst Dalton Del Don exposes some fraudulent stats from Week 1.
Jason Fitz is joined by Senior NFL Reporter Charles Robinson to pull back the curtain on the latest news around the NFL. The crew start with the Chris Jones contract and what the failed holdouts this season mean for the future of the franchise tag. Next, they address some key injuries in the AFC North, including J.K. Dobbins, Diontae Johnson and Jack Conklin. Finally, the duo dive into the Aaron Rodgers injury and what the New York Jets plan to do next. Fitz and Charles wrap up the show with a new segment where they decide what's news and what's noise over the last week.
Whitehead's three interceptions helped the Jets score 10 points in the win over the Bills.
The Pac-12 has long been the "Conference of Champions." Now that the 108-year-old league has collapsed, which conference will wear the crown once the Power Four era begins in 2024?
Check out our fantasy football rankings for Week 2 of the 2023 NFL season!
Ekeler's Edge is back in its regular season grind with Los Angeles RB Austin Ekeler joining Matt Harmon to recap a wild Week 1 in the NFL and look ahead to Week 2.
Charles McDonald is joined by SB Nation's Justis Mosqueda to dive into the latest in a wild week in the NFL world. The duo start by discussing AI making its way into the NFL before recapping the Greek tragedy that unfolded on the field in last night's Buffalo Bills vs. New York Jets primetime matchup, which resulted in Aaron Rodger's unfortunate injury. Later, Charles and Justis give more analysis from NFL Week 1, including the teams they have the least faith in going forward, and cap off the show with analysis about the Green Bay Packers' impressive performance against the Bears and what it means for their season.