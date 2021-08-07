Royals vs. Cardinals Highlights

SNY

It was more of the same on Friday night for the Mets, plenty of opportunities, but just 1-8 with runners in scoring position and a 4-2 loss to the Phillies, knocking them out of the top spot in the NL East. Philadelphia now leads the Mets by a half-game and have won 6 games in a row. Didi Gregorius and Bryce Harper homered for the Phils, Jonathan Villar had a solo shot for New York.