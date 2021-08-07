Royals vs. Cardinals Highlights

White Sox reliever Craig Kimbrel gave up a game-tying home run vs. the Cubs in his first game back at Wrigley Field since being traded.
In-state interleague matchups take center stage in several locales as the Chicago White Sox play the Cubs in a Wrigley Field matinee, the Los Angeles Dodgers host the Angels, and the Kansas City Royals visit the St. Louis Cardinals. Lance Lynn (10-3, 2.07 ERA), with the lowest ERA in the majors, pitches for the AL Central-leading White Sox against Cubs right-hander Kyle Hendricks (13-4, 3.71), who is tied for most wins.
Tyler O’Neill had a career-high four hits, including a solo home run, and Adam Wainwright threw seven effective innings and the St. Louis Cardinals beat the Kansas City Royals 4-2 on Friday night. Paul Goldschmidt also homered to help St. Louis snap a three-game losing streak. Ryan O’Hearn had a run-scoring triple for the Royals.
In what might have been the Phillies biggest regular-season game in a decade, they beat the Mets and moved into first place in the NL East for the first time since early May. By Corey Seidman
It was more of the same on Friday night for the Mets, plenty of opportunities, but just 1-8 with runners in scoring position and a 4-2 loss to the Phillies, knocking them out of the top spot in the NL East. Philadelphia now leads the Mets by a half-game and have won 6 games in a row. Didi Gregorius and Bryce Harper homered for the Phils, Jonathan Villar had a solo shot for New York.
In the final hours before last Friday’s trade deadline, the Yankees nearly had three separate deals to send Luke Voit elsewhere.
Lexington plays in the Atlantic League of Professional Baseball, which partners with Major League Baseball for experimental rule changes, like increased pitching distance.
The Yankees fought back twice and walked it off over the Seattle Mariners, 3-2, in 11 innings on Friday.
Team USA is one win away from earning its fourth consecutive Olympic gold medal in men’s basketball and NBC Sports has you covered with all you need to know about tonight’s matchup against France. Keep reading for more information including how to watch the gold medal game, Team USA vs. France start time, TV channel
Red Sox chief baseball officer apparently thinks very highly of trade deadline acquisition Kyle Schwarber.
Adrian Houser is the latest Brewers player to test positive for COVID-19.
Aaron Rodgers still has his legendary accuracy.
Simone Biles reunited with boyfriend Jonathan Owens back in Texas as she attended his NFL team’s practice in Houston. The Olympic great on Thursday arrived back in the United States from Tokyo, where she won a bronze medal in the beam after pulling out of a string of other events to concentrate on her mental health. Ms Biles was greeted by her family and hundreds of cheering fans as she arrived back at Houston’s George Bush Intercontinental Airport from the Tokyo 2020 games.
Former New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady didn't mince words describing his fellow NFL players in his Instagram story Thursday.
Kris Bryant is off to a good start in orange and black and seems to be loving his new home. Duane Kuiper hopes this all leads to him being a Giant for years to come.
MLB has ranked Orioles catcher Adley Rutschman the top prospect in baseball.
Damian Lillard was asked what he thought of Portland's first week in NBA free agency, and his answer was fascinating. By Adam Hermann
Breaking down what the Cubs got in return in trade deadline deals for Javy Bez, Kris Bryant, Anthony Rizzo and Craig Kimbrel.