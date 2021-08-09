Royals vs. Cardinals Highlights
Royals overcome a late rally, Lopez helps win it 6-5
A French athlete has sparked outrage by appearing to deliberately knock over a row of water bottles during the men's marathon.
There's no quit in the Giants as they came back to beat the Brewers again on Sunday.
Brandon Crawford's instincts helped the Giants beat the Brewers in the series finale on Sunday.
Anthony Rizzo, who chose not to receive the COVID-19 vaccine, tested positive for the coronavirus, New York Yankees manager Aaron Boone said Sunday.
Albert Pujols hit his first home run against the Los Angeles Angels since they released him in May, sending Walker Buehler and the Los Angeles Dodgers to an 8-2 win Sunday. Cody Bellinger, the former NL MVP who has struggled mightily this season, homered for the second straight game, helping the World Series champions take two of three at Dodger Stadium in the Freeway Series. Trea Turner, making his second start as the leadoff batter for the Dodgers since being acquired with Max Scherzer in a trade with Washington, scored twice.
Not only did the Mets fall into third place in the NL East, but Javier Baez also left Sunday's shutout loss with an injury.
Team USA basketball player Sue Bird had just made history by winning her fifth Olympic gold medal.
Despite a gem from Luis Gil, the Mariners shut the Yankees out and grabbed a 2-0 win in the series finale in the Bronx.
Prescott might not play at all this preseason, but the Cowboys are confident he’ll be ready for the season opener Sept. 9.
Mexico's Abraham Ancer birdied the second playoff hole to win the World Golf Championships St. Jude Invitational on Sunday, denying Hideki Matsuyama and Sam Burns for his first US PGA Tour title.
Just two years ago, Dodgers' Cody Bellinger was the best player in NL. Today, he’s in the conversation of being among the worst-hitting players.
Gregg Popovich doesn't just preach defense.
Even though the Yankees came into the day on a 5-game win streak, a shutout loss and an injury to Gleyber Torres are all that are being talked about after this weekend's series against the Mariners, according to Sweeny Murti.
Pinch-hitter Tommy La Stella singled in the go-ahead run in the eighth inning, and the San Francisco Giants beat the Milwaukee Brewers 5-4 on Sunday to take two of three in the series between division leaders. Brandon Belt had tied it in the seventh with a two-run pinch-hit homer off Daniel Norris. La Stella’s single up the middle off Brad Boxberger (4-3) in the eighth scored Brandon Crawford, who had punched a roller into left against the shift and legged it out for a double.
Taijuan Walker allowed a couple more homers as the Mets were swept by the Phillies in a 3-0 loss.
The Panthers got their first taste of the new turf field at Bank of America Stadium last night at Fan Fest.
Even at 70, Pearson can crack jokes with the best of them.
Red Sox outfielder Kyle Schwarber, who hasn't played since Boston acquired him at the MLB trade deadline, has hit a snag in his recovery from a hamstring injury.
This was frightening.
Albert Pujols clobbers a two-run home run to left field, scoring AJ Pollock to increase the Dodgers' lead to 5-0 in the bottom of the 2nd