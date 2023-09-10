Royals vs. Blue Jays Highlights

Check out which players should lead waiver wire pickups for Week 2.
Here's how to watch Novak Djokovic and Daniil Medvedev in the US Open Final.
Here are the takeaways from the end of the regular season and the 2023 WNBA postseason TV schedule for the first round.
The NTT IndyCar series will stage 18 races this season, culminating at Laguna Seca on Sept. 10. In all the indycars will visit 15 tracks comprising six road courses, five street circuits and four ovals.
Reddick made a three-wide move coming to the white flag for the win.
The ex-Baylor coach is the father-in-law of Oklahoma offensive coordinator Jeff Lebby.
How did Purdy hang on to this ball?
The Longhorns beat Alabama 34-24.
Richardson ran and threw for a touchdown but left during the Colts' final possession against the Jaguars.
F1 embarks on a 23-race schedule in 2023, beginning Sunday, March 5, in Sakhir, Bahrain and concluding Nov. 26 in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates.
The NASCAR Cup Series embarks up on a 36-race schedule in 2023, with a pair of exhibition events, which begins in February at the Daytona 500 and concludes in November with the championship race in Phoenix.
In one of the biggest upsets in UFC history, Sean Strickland beat Israel Adesanya to become the new champion. The unpredictability of MMA is a major reason for its popularity.
It’s a weekend where several ranked teams go on the road to face unranked opponents, so there will be plenty of upset possibilities.
Since Quinn Ewers didn't have possession of the snap, any player on Texas' team could advance the fumble.
Mario Cristobal is hoping to turn the tide in his second season as the head coach at Miami, and he’s off to an excellent start.
The US Open Finals are happening now. Here's how to watch Coco Gauff's match against Aryna Sabalenka.
Ole Miss outscored Tulane 30-3 after trailing 17-7 in the first half.
The league-leading guard is staying in Seattle.
Deion Sanders’ second game as Colorado head coach looked a lot different than the first, but the end result was the same — a win.
Baylor had a shot for a TD with one second left but its last-gasp pass fell incomplete.