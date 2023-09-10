Royals vs. Blue Jays Highlights
George Springer crushed two solo home runs to back Kevin Gausman's dominant outing in the Blue Jays' 5-1 win over the Royals
George Springer crushed two solo home runs to back Kevin Gausman's dominant outing in the Blue Jays' 5-1 win over the Royals
Mario Cristobal is hoping to turn the tide in his second season as the head coach at Miami, and he’s off to an excellent start.
Here's how to watch the Texas vs. Alabama game this week, plus the rest of the Week 2 college football schedule.
Ole Miss outscored Tulane 30-3 after trailing 17-7 in the first half.
The next great American tennis player is officially here.
The league-leading guard is staying in Seattle.
Baylor had a shot for a TD with one second left but its last-gasp pass fell incomplete.
Deion Sanders’ second game as Colorado head coach looked a lot different than the first, but the end result was the same — a win.
Follow along with Yahoo Sports as Gauff takes on her first US Open final.
With his win in the playoff-opening Southern 500 on Sunday, Kyle Larson clinched entry into the NASCAR Cup Series postseason Round of 12.
F1 embarks on a 23-race schedule in 2023, beginning Sunday, March 5, in Sakhir, Bahrain and concluding Nov. 26 in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates.
The NTT IndyCar series will stage 18 races this season, culminating at Laguna Seca on Sept. 10. In all the indycars will visit 15 tracks comprising six road courses, five street circuits and four ovals.
Here's how to watch this week's NCAA college football games.
The Patriots are back to their initial depth chart at quarterback, in bizarre fashion.
"I just want to show NBA scouts how impactful I can be on the court, on or off the ball," Sarr told Yahoo Sports. "I think my versatility separates me from other bigs in this draft with my rim protection, high motor and shot creation."
It's been a big year for Neymar.
The 2023 US Open final will be a 2021 rematch.
The US Open Semifinals are happening now. Here's how to watch Carlos Alcaraz's next match.
The US Open Semifinals are happening now. Here's how to watch Novak Djokovic's next match.
Plenty of people watched the Chiefs open the season with a loss.
A steel beam reportedly landed on Williams' head at a construction site.