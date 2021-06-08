Royals vs. Angels Highlights

“What is he doing wrong,” Diaz said during an interview with Yahoo Sports. “What is Francis Ngannou doing wrong?
The rights and wrongs of tennis players being obliged to offer their innermost thoughts to the world's media after matches has come under scrutiny at the French Open, but 17-year-old Coco Gauff manages the task with consummate ease. American Gauff reached her first Grand Slam quarter-final in only her seventh main draw appearance on Monday, dismantling Tunisian 25th seed Ons Jabeur 6-3 6-1. But it is not just on court that Gauff has all the right answers -- her open and honest nature allows her to handle the inevitable spotlight like a seasoned professional.
As fans begin to see what these celebrity bouts are about, they’ll walk.
Many flocked to social media to share their disappointment with the Mayweather-Paul fight.
Lorenzo Musetti announced his talent to the world but the 19-year-old was unable to pull off a huge shock against Novak Djokovic in the fourth round of the French Open. Musetti has already made waves on the ATP Tour but this was a grand slam debut for the Italian, who had already beaten David Goffin, Yoshihito Nishioka and Marco Cecchinato. This was his first chance to test himself against one of the sport's big beasts and, for two sets, Musetti was mesmerising before fading dramatically, pullin
Stefanos Tsitsipas held off a late challenge from Spanish 12th seed Pablo Carreno Busta to advance into the quarter-finals of the French Open with a 6-3 6-2 7-5 victory on Sunday. The Greek, who won two titles on clay in the lead-up to Roland Garros, was barely troubled in the first two sets, often charging to the net and easily reading his opponent's serve. But a lack of precision in key moments allowed Carreno Busta to threaten a comeback in the third, only for the fifth seed to tighten his grip again and make sure he wasted little time on court Philippe Chatrier.
Simone Biles has now tied Alfred Jochim for the most U.S. Gymnastics Championships titles of all time.
Jon Rahm had a six-stroke lead in the Memorial Tournament but was forced to withdraw due to a positive COVID-19 test.
Dozens of fans pelted U.S. and Mexican soccer players with drinks late in Sunday night's match, but so far only one is facing punishment.
Vettori hasn’t lost since dropping a split decision to Adesanya, racking up five consecutive wins, and his intensity and determination have helped him grow a large fanbase.
"Nobody else is Serena out here," Serena Williams says, and that's why she's in the hunt for another title.
Montana Fouts threw a perfect game with 14 strikeouts on her 21st birthday, and Alabama defeated UCLA 6-0 on Friday night to advance to the semifinals of the Women's College World Series. There had been four individual perfect games and one combined in World Series history before Fouts' gem. The most recent was by Courtney Blades of Southern Mississippi in 2000.
The second-seeded Phoenix Suns and third-seeded Denver Nuggets meet in the Western Conference semifinals. The Suns and Nuggets respectively beat the Los Angeles Lakers and Portland Trail Blazers in the opening round of the 2021 NBA playoffs. The two franchises last met in the playoffs in 1989.
Denver's injury-riddled backcourt will have to shift fast to slow Devin Booker's scorching playoff debut.
James Harden will miss Game 2 against the Bucks.
Chris Paul shined in the fourth quarter to give the Suns to an early 1-0 lead over Denver.
Johnson put his executive hat back on in a scathing takedown of Dennis Schroder.
Someone is confident that Los Angeles will force a Game 7.