Royals try to stop 3-game road losing streak, play the Blue Jays

Kansas City Royals (17-13, third in the AL Central) vs. Toronto Blue Jays (15-15, fourth in the AL East)

Toronto; Tuesday, 7:07 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Royals: Cole Ragans (1-2, 3.90 ERA, 1.43 WHIP, 37 strikeouts); Blue Jays: Jose Berrios (4-1, 1.23 ERA, 1.04 WHIP, 28 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Blue Jays -139, Royals +117; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Kansas City Royals will try to stop a three-game road slide when they play the Toronto Blue Jays.

Toronto has gone 8-5 at home and 15-15 overall. The Blue Jays have an 11-1 record in games when they scored five or more runs.

Kansas City has a 17-13 record overall and a 5-8 record in road games. The Royals have an 8-3 record in games when they scored at least five runs.

The teams play Tuesday for the sixth time this season. The Royals lead the season series 3-2.

TOP PERFORMERS: Justin Turner has a .311 batting average to lead the Blue Jays, and has eight doubles and four home runs. Daulton Varsho is 9-for-31 with two home runs and six RBI over the last 10 games.

Salvador Perez has five doubles and seven home runs for the Royals. Maikel Garcia is 14-for-39 with three doubles, a home run and eight RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Blue Jays: 4-6, .216 batting average, 3.80 ERA, outscored by 10 runs

Royals: 4-6, .225 batting average, 4.23 ERA, outscored by three runs

INJURIES: Blue Jays: Bowden Francis: 15-Day IL (forearm), Kevin Kiermaier: 10-Day IL (hip), Chad Green: 15-Day IL (teres major), Alek Manoah: 15-Day IL (shoulder)

Royals: Salvador Perez: day-to-day (back), Alec Marsh: 15-Day IL (forearm), Josh Taylor: 60-Day IL (biceps), Jake Brentz: 15-Day IL (hamstring), Carlos Hernandez: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Kris Bubic: 60-Day IL (elbow), Kyle Wright: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.