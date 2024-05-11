Royals try to keep win streak alive against the Angels

Kansas City Royals (24-16, third in the AL Central) vs. Los Angeles Angels (14-25, fifth in the AL West)

Anaheim, California; Saturday, 9:38 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Royals: Cole Ragans (2-2, 3.37 ERA, 1.27 WHIP, 54 strikeouts); Angels: Tyler Anderson (2-4, 2.74 ERA, 1.12 WHIP, 32 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Royals -148, Angels +124; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Kansas City Royals aim to keep a three-game win streak alive when they take on the Los Angeles Angels.

Los Angeles is 4-13 in home games and 14-25 overall. Angels hitters are batting a collective .240, which ranks eighth in the AL.

Kansas City has gone 9-8 on the road and 24-16 overall. The Royals have a 12-4 record in games when they scored at least five runs.

Saturday's game is the third time these teams square off this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Taylor Ward has seven home runs, nine walks and 24 RBI while hitting .267 for the Angels. Luis Rengifo is 11-for-27 with a double, two home runs and five RBI over the past 10 games.

Bobby Witt Jr. has five home runs, 16 walks and 20 RBI while hitting .310 for the Royals. Vinnie Pasquantino is 14-for-36 with seven doubles, a home run and 12 RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Angels: 3-7, .237 batting average, 4.14 ERA, outscored by six runs

Royals: 7-3, .260 batting average, 3.46 ERA, outscored opponents by 11 runs

INJURIES: Angels: Ehire Adrianza: 10-Day IL (back), Luis Rengifo: 10-Day IL (viral infection), Brandon Drury: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Kelvin Caceres: 60-Day IL (undisclosed), Anthony Rendon: 60-Day IL (hamstring), Chase Silseth: 60-Day IL (elbow), Miguel Sano: 10-Day IL (knee), Mike Trout: 10-Day IL (meniscus), Michael Stefanic: 60-Day IL (quadricep), Jose Cisnero: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Robert William Stephenson: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Guillermo Zuniga: 15-Day IL (pectoral strain), Sam Bachman: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Jose Quijada: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Royals: Josh Taylor: 60-Day IL (biceps), Jake Brentz: 15-Day IL (hamstring), Carlos Hernandez: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Kris Bubic: 60-Day IL (elbow), Kyle Wright: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.