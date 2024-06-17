Royals top Bay FC in first-ever meeting, snapping 6-game losing streak

SAN JOSE, Calif. (ABC4) — In the first all-time meeting between Bay FC and Utah Royals FC, the game ended in a 1-0 win for the Royals.

In the 89th minute, first overall pick Ally Sentnor sent in the ball on a free kick to Kate Del Fava who headed the ball into the back of the net. Bay FC had a potential goal that was called offside in the second half before the Royals scored. Bay also had a potential penalty in the second half that went to VAR, but it was determined to be a clean tackle. The win snapped a six-game losing streak for the Royals.

The first half was mostly Bay FC in the attacking third, with a couple of chances on goal that didn’t sneak across the line. Royals goalkeeper Mandy Haught had multiple saves this half, including a kick save that hurt her foot to keep the ball out of the net. Haught played the rest of the game as the injury wasn’t serious.

In the first half, the Royals had to make a substitution in the 25th minute, with Lauren Flynn getting hurt. Madison Pogarch replaced her. At halftime the Royals made another sub, taking off Cameron Tucker and replacing her with Hannah Betfort. Betfort had a chance in the second half, but the ball bounced off her leg and into the hands of Bay FC’s goalkeeper.

After halftime, the momentum shifted in favor of Utah. Utah had more shots and shots on target, than Bay FC in half number two. Utah finished with 11 shots and seven of those were on goal. Utah remains in 14th place with 7 points, one point behind Seattle Reign. The Royals’ next game is away in Orlando on June 21 at 6 p.m. on Amazon Prime Video.

