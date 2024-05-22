Royals take on the Tigers after Garcia's 4-hit game

Detroit Tigers (23-25, fourth in the AL Central) vs. Kansas City Royals (31-19, second in the AL Central)

Kansas City, Missouri; Wednesday, 2:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Tigers: Tarik Skubal (6-0, 1.80 ERA, 0.78 WHIP, 66 strikeouts); Royals: Cole Ragans (3-3, 3.70 ERA, 1.20 WHIP, 64 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Tigers -117, Royals -103; over/under is 7 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Kansas City Royals play the Detroit Tigers after Maikel Garcia's four-hit game on Tuesday.

Kansas City has a 31-19 record overall and a 20-8 record in home games. Royals hitters have a collective .407 slugging percentage to rank fifth in the AL.

Detroit is 13-12 on the road and 23-25 overall. Tigers pitchers have a collective 3.53 ERA, which ranks seventh in the AL.

The teams meet Wednesday for the sixth time this season. The Royals lead the season series 3-2.

TOP PERFORMERS: Salvador Perez leads the Royals with a .343 batting average, and has 11 doubles, nine home runs, 14 walks and 39 RBI. Garcia is 14-for-44 with a home run and eight RBI over the past 10 games.

Riley Greene has eight doubles, a triple and nine home runs for the Tigers. Colten Keith is 15-for-34 with three doubles over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Royals: 7-3, .277 batting average, 3.83 ERA, outscored opponents by 14 runs

Tigers: 4-6, .255 batting average, 4.40 ERA, outscored opponents by two runs

INJURIES: Royals: Josh Taylor: 60-Day IL (biceps), Carlos Hernandez: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Kris Bubic: 60-Day IL (elbow), Kyle Wright: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Tigers: Reese Olson: day-to-day (hip), Shelby Miller: 15-Day IL (ulnar nerve inflammation), Kenta Maeda: 15-Day IL (illness), Sawyer Gipson-Long: 60-Day IL (groin)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.