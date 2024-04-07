Royals sweep White Sox for fourth straight win

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Royals are rolling right now after winning their fourth straight and sweeping the White Sox.

MJ Melendez delivered in the clutch for the third straight game, blasting a two-run homer to give the Royals a 4-3 lead in the bottom of the 7th inning.

They added one more run in the inning after a Kyle Isbel RBI single scored Freddy Fermin to go up 5-3.

The Royals found themselves in a 3-0 a hole before a Hunter Renfroe two-run blast brought the Royals within one in the bottom of the 5th inning.

Melendez then hit the go-ahead home run two innings later.

Alec Marsh got the start for Kansas City. He went 4.2 innings with eight hits, three runs, one walk and three strikeouts.

Reliever John Schreiber was credited the win. The Royals bullpen didn’t allow a run the whole series.

The Royals now sit at 6-4 and will host the Houston Astros on Tuesday at 6:40 p.m. Cole Ragans will get the start.

