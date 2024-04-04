Royals start 4-game series with the White Sox

Chicago White Sox (1-4) vs. Kansas City Royals (2-4)

Kansas City, Missouri; Thursday, 7:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: White Sox: Mike Soroka (0-0, 7.20 ERA, 2.00 WHIP, zero strikeouts); Royals: Seth Lugo (0-0, 0.00 ERA, 0.50 WHIP, four strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Royals -166, White Sox +140; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Kansas City Royals start a four-game series at home against the Chicago White Sox on Thursday.

Kansas City had a 56-106 record overall and a 33-48 record at home last season. The Royals scored 4.2 runs per game while giving up 5.3 last season.

Chicago went 61-101 overall and 30-51 on the road last season. The White Sox scored 4.0 runs per game while giving up 5.2 in the 2023 season.

INJURIES: Royals: Jake Brentz: 15-Day IL (hamstring), Josh Taylor: 15-Day IL (biceps), Michael Massey: 10-Day IL (back), Carlos Hernandez: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Kris Bubic: 60-Day IL (elbow), Kyle Wright: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

White Sox: Eloy Jimenez: day-to-day (adductor), Jimmy Lambert: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Shane Drohan: 60-Day IL (elbow), Max Stassi: 10-Day IL (hip), Matt Foster: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jesse Scholtens: 60-Day IL (elbow)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.