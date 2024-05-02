The Royals rotation has been story of the season. Could it be even better next year?

Kansas City Royals pitcher Kyle Wright sat at his locker. A few minutes prior, he had just finished working out and needed a second to collect his thoughts.

Wright had just wrapped up his day. It was another training session and cooldown period filled with treatment and recovery. The routine is common for a player out with a season-ending injury.

As his teammates walked into the Royals clubhouse, Wright chatted about the latest musings around the team. The Royals, who are off to a great start, have leaned on their pitching staff early in the season.

Royals starters have been dominant. Veteran newcomers Seth Lugo and Michael Wacha have reshaped the starting rotation alongside Cole Ragans, Brady Singer and Alec Marsh.

The group has made it a priority to watch bullpens together. They also discuss every start in the dugout.

Wright is there in the dugout offering input and encouragement. In a spare moment, he visualizes the chance he can get on the field again.

And it keeps him going.

“That is what keeps me sane a little bit,” Wright said. “It’s just looking forward to getting back on the mound and starting to get back to being a full-time baseball player again.”

An arm for the future

Wright, 28, is sidelined following right-shoulder surgery last October. He is expected to miss the entire 2024 season as he recovers.

The Royals are excited to watch Wright in action. In fact, they acquired him from the Atlanta Braves this offseason with the anticipation that he will be a big part of their future rotation.

“We acquired him because we think he is a pretty darn good pitcher,” Royals pitching coach Brian Sweeney said. “He just has to go through this rehab process and get back to pitching again. And that’s going to be exciting.”

Wright has shown flashes in his short MLB career. He won the 2021 World Series with the Braves and was a 21-game winner a year later. That season, Wright posted a 3.19 ERA and finished 10th in the National League Cy Young voting.

The Royals hope Wright can return to his prior form. He is currently throwing from 60 to 75 feet at a low-level intensity. All signs point to Wright being able to have a normal offseason to get ready for spring training.

“I’ve never been hurt my entire career,” Wright said. “And then, straight to a shoulder capsule. So, that’s been interesting in itself. I’ve never had to miss time, and it’s been an adjustment for sure.”

The adjustment has come in many forms. Wright fancies himself as a visual learner, so he has picked up a lot of tricks of the trade from his veteran teammates. He enjoys watching guys like Lugo and Wacha go about their craft.

“I’m getting to watch how these guys prepare, how they work and how they pitch,” Wright said. “For me, it’s good to talk pitch grips, that way I can start incorporating some things into my throwing program. So there is a lot I can learn, even though I’m not getting to play. Just kind of pick up all the small things that I can.”

Singer is excited to have Wright on the team. He remembers watching Wright carve up his former Florida Gators teammates in college.

Wright, who starred at Vanderbilt, was among the top collegiate pitchers. He was selected No. 5 overall in the 2017 MLB Draft.

“It’s good to have him in the dugout,” Singer said. “He’s been on really successful teams with the Braves and won a lot of games. It’s good to have him sit there and talk about baseball. He is very knowledgeable about what he does and has a good process.”

Wright has worked with Royals physical therapist Jeff Blum during the recovery. He has made good progress so far during rehab sessions. However, he understands that his injury timeline could look different than others’.

As a result, Wright’s goal is to get better with each day.

“Sometimes when I get ahead of myself, I kind of want to compare mechanical stuff, pre-op, and it’s not really fair to do that,” Wright said. “It’s early in this stage and I may be throwing different than how I did before. I think I’m proud of myself for trying whatever I can to get back to that.”

How Wright fits the Royals rotation

The Royals could have solid pitching depth next season.

In addition to the starting rotation, KC also has Daniel Lynch IV, Jonathan Bowlan and Anthony Veneziano throwing in Triple-A Omaha. The club is also expected to get Kris Bubic, who had Tommy John surgery, back at some point this summer.

“We are going to have some starting pitching depth, which is always great because these guys like to compete against one another and make each other better,” Sweeney said. “What an exciting time that is when he gets healthy.”

Royals pitchers have a 3.14 combined ERA this season. The pitching staff ranks fifth in the majors in the category.

Wright is happy to see the success and it’s possible he could propel the group even further next season.

“He is just another piece of the puzzle,” Sweeney said, “that’s helping create the culture and environment.”