Royals take road skid into matchup against the Twins

Kansas City Royals (34-22, second in the AL Central) vs. Minnesota Twins (30-24, third in the AL Central)

Minneapolis; Wednesday, 7:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Royals: Seth Lugo (8-1, 1.74 ERA, 0.97 WHIP, 61 strikeouts); Twins: Bailey Ober (5-2, 4.33 ERA, 1.04 WHIP, 54 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Twins -118, Royals +100; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Kansas City Royals visit the Minnesota Twins looking to end a three-game road losing streak.

Minnesota has gone 15-12 in home games and 30-24 overall. The Twins have gone 15-2 in games when they did not allow a home run.

Kansas City is 34-22 overall and 13-14 on the road. The Royals have a 17-7 record in games when they did not allow a home run.

Wednesday's game is the sixth meeting between these teams this season. The Twins are ahead 4-1 in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ryan Jeffers leads the Twins with 10 home runs while slugging .509. Jose Miranda is 10-for-35 with a double, three home runs and seven RBI over the past 10 games.

Bobby Witt Jr. has 15 doubles, six triples and nine home runs for the Royals. Maikel Garcia is 17-for-45 with three doubles, two triples and six RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Twins: 6-4, .235 batting average, 4.54 ERA, outscored by six runs

Royals: 7-3, .295 batting average, 3.24 ERA, outscored opponents by 27 runs

INJURIES: Twins: Justin Topa: 60-Day IL (knee), Brock Stewart: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Daniel Duarte: 60-Day IL (tricep), Zack Weiss: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Royce Lewis: 10-Day IL (quadricep), Anthony DeSclafani: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Royals: Vinnie Pasquantino: day-to-day (leg), Michael Massey: 10-Day IL (back), Josh Taylor: 60-Day IL (biceps), Kris Bubic: 60-Day IL (elbow), Kyle Wright: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.