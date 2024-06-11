Royals RF Hunter Renfroe leaves game with fractured big toe

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Royals will be without starting right fielder Hunter Renfroe after he suffered an injury vs. the New York Yankees on Monday.

Renfroe fouled two pitches off his left foot in the third inning and was later taken out the game. He was diagnosed with a fractured left big toe.

He was replaced by MJ Melendez in the top of the fifth inning. Dairon Blanco moved to right field and Melendez was in left.

Renfroe was playing well before the injury. Over his last 10 games he was batting .343 with two home runs, seven RBIs and six runs scored.

On the season, he is batting .201 with six homers and 26 RBIs. Blanco is the likely candidate to replace Renfroe during his absence.

