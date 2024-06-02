Royals rally in 9th in walk-off victory over Padres

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Royals got back to their winning ways, avoiding a sweep in a walk-off win over the San Diego Padres.

After being down 3-1 to start the 9th inning, Nelson Velazquez delivered in the clutch with a triple to tie the game.

Sporting KC extends winless streak with 7th straight loss in Minnesota

In the very next at-bat, Nick Loftin brought in Velazquez on a sacrifice fly, giving the Royals a 4-3 win.

The Padres had taken the lead the inning before after a pair RBI singles from Fernando Tatis Jr. and Manny Machado.

It was a solid outing for Cole Ragans on the mound. His day ended with five hits, one run, six strikeouts and two walks in six innings. He was tabbed with a no-decision.

Reliver Will Klein (1-0) was credited with the win over Yuki Matsui (3-1).

It was a much-needed win for the Royals after losing three straight. They now sit at 36-25.

FOX4 Sports: Read more Chiefs, Royals, Sporting, Current news

Up next, they will go on the road to face the Cleveland Guardians in a huge AL Central matchup. The Guardians are currently four games ahead of the Royals for first place in the division.

MLB wins leader Seth Lugo (9-1) is set to face off against Guardians RHP Triston McKenzie (2-3) at 5:40 p.m.

Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 4 Kansas City WDAF-TV | News, Weather, Sports.