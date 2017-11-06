Royals make qualifying offer to Eric Hosmer

The Kansas City Royals extended a one-year, $17.2 million qualifying offer to first baseman Eric Hosmer.

Not surprising at all. Hosmer will certainly turn it down too, as he’s one of the top free agents on the market and is likely looking for a deal that pays him $20 million a year over a series of years. That will give a compensation pick to the Royals.

Hosmer, 28, hit .318/.385/.498 with 25 homers this season. He and fellow former Royals Lorenzo Cain and Mike Moustakas are all expected to get qualifying offers and are all expected to sign elsewhere this offseason.

