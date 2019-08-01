Royals prospect throws 5 strikeouts in 1 inning

A Kansas City Royals prospect achieved a feat never accomplished in a Major League ballpark.

He struck out five batters. In one inning.

MiLB.com reports that Maclolm Van Buren of the Rookie league-level Burlington Royals whiffed five Elizabethton Twins players in the seventh inning of a 7-6 victory on Wednesday.

How did he do it?

According to the report, Van Buren induced a swing and miss on a 3-2 count to start the inning. The second batter swung and missed on a 1-2 pitch in the dirt that got resulted in a throwing error from the catcher, allowing the batter to reach first safely.

The second out occurred when the batter tipped a 3-2 pitch that landed in the catcher’s glove. The fourth strikeout again got away from the catcher, putting two runners on.

Royals prospect Malcolm Van Buren threw five strikeouts in one inning Wednesday. (Getty)

After walking the next batter to load the bases, Van Buren struck out the final batter of the inning on three pitches to tally his fifth strike out of the stanza and get out of a bizarre jam.

According to MiLB.com , Andrew Kittredege was the last minor league player to achieve the feat in 2014 for the now defunct High Desert Mavericks.

While several pitchers have recorded four-strikeout innings in the major leagues, nobody has ever recorded five in a single inning at baseball’s highest level.

