Royals play the Orioles in series rubber match

Baltimore Orioles (13-7, second in the AL East) vs. Kansas City Royals (13-8, second in the AL Central)

Kansas City, Missouri; Sunday, 2:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Orioles: Cole Irvin (0-1, 6.75 ERA, 1.71 WHIP, 11 strikeouts); Royals: Seth Lugo (3-0, 1.05 ERA, 1.05 WHIP, 13 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Royals -124, Orioles +104; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Both the Kansas City Royals and the Baltimore Orioles are looking for a series win with a victory on Sunday.

Kansas City has a 9-3 record in home games and a 13-8 record overall. The Royals have the seventh-ranked team on-base percentage in the AL at .313.

Baltimore has a 5-3 record in road games and a 13-7 record overall. The Orioles have an 11-0 record in games when they out-hit their opponents.

The teams meet Sunday for the sixth time this season. The Orioles lead the season series 3-2.

TOP PERFORMERS: Salvador Perez has two doubles and six home runs for the Royals. Vinnie Pasquantino is 14-for-34 with five doubles and four home runs over the last 10 games.

Gunnar Henderson has a double, two triples and six home runs while hitting .284 for the Orioles. Colton Cowser is 11-for-33 with two doubles and four home runs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Royals: 6-4, .240 batting average, 3.72 ERA, outscored opponents by 23 runs

Orioles: 7-3, .290 batting average, 5.60 ERA, outscored opponents by three runs

INJURIES: Royals: Josh Taylor: 60-Day IL (biceps), Jake Brentz: 15-Day IL (hamstring), Carlos Hernandez: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Kris Bubic: 60-Day IL (elbow), Kyle Wright: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Orioles: Tyler Wells: 15-Day IL (elbow), Cionel Perez: 15-Day IL (oblique), Kyle Bradish: 15-Day IL (elbow), John Means: 15-Day IL (forearm), Felix Bautista: 60-Day IL (elbow)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.