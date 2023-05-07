Royals pitcher Ryan Yarbrough walks off field after line drive hits him in the face

Jason Owens
·Staff writer
·2 min read
May 7, 2023; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Oakland Athletics first baseman Ryan Noda (49) reacts after hitting Kansas City Royals relief pitcher Ryan Yarbrough (48) with a line drive during the sixth inning at Kauffman Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports
May 7, 2023; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Oakland Athletics first baseman Ryan Noda (49) reacts after hitting Kansas City Royals relief pitcher Ryan Yarbrough (48) with a line drive during the sixth inning at Kauffman Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports

In a frightening scene, Kansas City Royals pitcher Ryan Yarbrough was able to walk off the field after being hit in the face with a line drive on Sunday.

The incident took place in the sixth inning of Kansas City's home game against the Oakland A's. With the Royals leading, 2-1 with one out in the top of the sixth inning, Yarbrough threw a 3-2 sinker to A's first baseman Ryan Noda. Noda hit a comebacker as Yarbrough completed his followthrough. Yarbrough tried to duck, but the line drive hit him on the left side of his face.

Yarbrough collapsed to the mound as catcher Salvador Perez gathered the ball to throw Noda out at first.

Fortunately, Yarbrough was able to walk off the field. He reached his feet with some assistance and walked to the Royals dugout while covering his face with a towel. Carlos Hernandez replaced him on the mound.

The extent of any injuries was not immediately clear. The incident ended a strong day on the mound for Yarbrough, who allowed 3 hits and 1 run with no walks in 5.2 innings of work. Yarbrough, 31, is in his first season as a starter for the Royals after spending his first five MLB seasons with the Tampa Bay Rays.