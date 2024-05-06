Advertisement

Royals pitcher Brady Singer’s infant son stole show during postgame interview

Pete Grathoff
·1 min read

Royals pitcher Brady Singer usually flies solo when he talks with the media following a start.

But after pitching a gem Friday night in the Royals’ 7-1 win over the Texas Rangers, Singer held someone dear to his heart as he answered questions.

It was his 8-month-old son, Beau.

Baby Beau did a great job as dad spoke to the media, but there was something that caught his attention. It was the Bally Sports Kansas City microphone, and Beau really wanted to grab it.

Alas, it didn’t happen as the microphone was moved from Beau’s reach and dad also seemed to keep his son from getting to it.

Sure, Brady Singer was the one answering the questions, but Beau stole the show in this cute video. You’ve got to admire Beau’s persistence.

Former Royals pitcher Jackson Kowar wrote on X: “Just let my guy grab the mic.”

Others shared a similar response to Beau.