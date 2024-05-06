Royals pitcher Brady Singer’s infant son stole show during postgame interview

Royals pitcher Brady Singer usually flies solo when he talks with the media following a start.

But after pitching a gem Friday night in the Royals’ 7-1 win over the Texas Rangers, Singer held someone dear to his heart as he answered questions.

It was his 8-month-old son, Beau.

Baby Beau did a great job as dad spoke to the media, but there was something that caught his attention. It was the Bally Sports Kansas City microphone, and Beau really wanted to grab it.

Alas, it didn’t happen as the microphone was moved from Beau’s reach and dad also seemed to keep his son from getting to it.

Sure, Brady Singer was the one answering the questions, but Beau stole the show in this cute video. You’ve got to admire Beau’s persistence.

Former Royals pitcher Jackson Kowar wrote on X: “Just let my guy grab the mic.”

Just let my guy grab the mic @Bsinger51 https://t.co/dhqcSGKz6E — Jackson Kowar (@JacksonKowar) May 4, 2024

Others shared a similar response to Beau.

I wanted him to get it so bad — Jess (@Pickl3Pants) May 4, 2024

Give the kid the ! — Jason Jackson (@startsuccess94) May 4, 2024

More interviews with pros holding their kids please. ️ — Ryan Stephens (@rstefens) May 4, 2024

Just give the kid the microphone.

Don’t you like babies?? — KUPigskin (@Jahawkpigskin) May 4, 2024