Royals’ Paul Hoover was raised by deaf parents. That’s helped him as an MLB coach

Kansas City Royals bench coach Paul Hoover watched intently as catchers Salvador Perez and Freddy Fermin worked on their pitch framing.

It was early in spring training and a typically light day of workouts. Hoover, who spent parts of seven seasons as an MLB catcher, observed every detail: positioning, glove placement and even body language.

All three aspects worked in concert. If done correctly, pitch framing is a valuable tool to help the pitching staff.

Hoover has significantly helped both catchers improve. Perez has produced some of his best pitch-framing metrics this season.

“He’s helped me a lot,” Perez said. “We work a lot. If I see something, I go and tell him and he talks to the pitchers.”

Hoover has built strong relationships with several players. He understands how to communicate on different levels to convey information on and off the field.

Much of that comes from his upbringing.

Royals bench coach Paul Hoover (middle), joined by parents Paula and Monte Sr.

Both of Hoover’s parents are deaf. Growing up in Steubenville, Ohio, he faced potential challenges that many never give a second thought to.

Hoover and his siblings relied on each other and their community to help. His sister would sometimes make phone calls to the local bank or the electric company. Other times, Hoover would call and notify neighbors to alert his parents that practice was over and he needed to be picked up.

“We didn’t know any different,” Hoover said. “That was just the way life was. We learned to communicate with our hands, we learned to communicate by feeling the energy of others, reading body languages. And we learned a different way other than talking.”

Hoover’s parents, Monte Sr. and Paula, met in college. Monte played football and ran track. He worked night shifts at a post office for more than 30 years, beginning each shift with a McDonald’s coffee.

Then, he’d return home to help Hoover and his siblings get ready for school and their extracurriculars.

“He instilled in me the hard work that it takes to be able to provide for your family,” Hoover said. “And I learned just by watching him go about his business every day. … He supported us in whatever we tried to do. He was always there.”

Paula also left a big influence on Hoover. She taught him about accountability and how to be responsible. Paula was there to help guide Hoover through tough situations and provide advice.

“My mom was making sure that we were being held accountable and that if we were acting up there were repercussions,” Hoover said. “There were consequences to that to teach us that there are boundaries.”

Those life lessons helped Hoover develop as a player and, more importantly, as a father.

Kansas City Royals bench coach Paul Hoover (second from left) is joined by his family (from left): father Monte Sr., girlfriend Nicole, daughter McKenna, mother Paula and daughter Cameron.

As Father’s Day approaches on Sunday, Hoover is grateful that his parents inspired him to become a better person, better father and to lead a more confident life for his family and team.

“We appreciate what they’ve done,” Hoover said. “As you get older, you’re able to reflect and appreciate more. Maybe in the moment, you don’t understand it. But as you get older, you do and you appreciate it. Just as parents, never mind not being able to hear, just as parents being able to appreciate what they’ve done for you.”

Now, Hoover hopes to extend those same life lessons to his kids. He has two daughters, Cameron (18) and McKenna (12), who hold a special place in his heart.

Cameron attends Murray State University on a basketball scholarship and McKenna is into dance.

“I take pride in being a father and being there for my daughters,” Hoover said. “You know, it’s hard with the travel and it becomes harder now that (Cameron) is in college. But I just want to be there for them and teach them about life and about the ups and downs. Just essentially to show up for them.”

While Hoover admits it can be difficult due to the grueling Royals schedule, he is thankful to have a team of support around him.

The Royals value family, and it’s apparent throughout the organization. Several players bring their children into the clubhouse after home victories. Last season, KC hosted a Dad’s Trip as the team gave each player’s father an inside look into their son’s career.

Hoover appreciates the club support. The Royals are a close-knit group and have developed a strong team culture. Hoover is a big part of that in how he communicates with each player as the bench coach.

José Alguacil, from left, Royals infield coach, talls to Royals utilityman Nick Loftin, outfielder MJ Melendez, shortstop Bobby Witt Jr. and Royals bench coach Paul Hoover during batting practice before the Royals took on the New York Yankees on Wednesday, June 12, 2024, at Kauffman Stadium.

He is also a key confidant for Royals manager Matt Quatraro. Both were together with the Tampa Bay Rays organization. Hoover joined the Royals last season after Quatraro took over.

Hoover works with Quatraro on in-game decisions and has a key role with the catchers defensively.

“He sees all kinds of things that I don’t,” Quatraro said. “He’s one of the most aware people that I have ever been around. I rely on him heavily. ... Non-verbal cues and stuff, he sees all kinds of things. He can read sometimes what base coaches are doing, ours or others, and seeing if guys are giving locations or signs. Any of those kinds of things, it’s big.”

A lot of that influence goes back to his parents.

“Reading body languages and having a feel in the room and kind of knowing what’s going on, I attribute that to being around not only my parents but their deaf friends,” Hoover said. “I have a sense of what’s going on, not knowing what they’re talking about.

“In a clubhouse, in a dugout, you don’t necessarily need to hear what’s going on, but you sense or you feel what they are doing by body language, their body mannerisms and the way they present themselves.”

Recently, Hoover visited his parents in Ohio. He met them as the Royals played the Cleveland Guardians last week.

It was a special trip as Hoover was able to see them for multiple days throughout the series. He also had breakfast with his parents, alongside his girlfriend Nicole and his children.

Those moments meant a lot. Hoover wouldn’t be who he is without them. And that makes Father’s Day all the more important.

“I love it anytime,” Hoover said, “that we are together.”