Royals open 3-game series with the Rangers

Texas Rangers (17-15, second in the AL West) vs. Kansas City Royals (19-13, second in the AL Central)

Kansas City, Missouri; Friday, 7:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Rangers: Michael Lorenzen (2-1, 4.24 ERA, 1.24 WHIP, 14 strikeouts); Royals: Brady Singer (2-1, 2.62 ERA, 1.02 WHIP, 34 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Royals -118, Rangers -101; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Kansas City Royals host the Texas Rangers to begin a three-game series.

Kansas City has a 12-5 record in home games and a 19-13 record overall. Royals hitters are batting a collective .236, which ranks 10th in the AL.

Texas is 7-6 in road games and 17-15 overall. The Rangers have the third-ranked team batting average in the AL at .249.

The teams meet Friday for the first time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Salvador Perez has a .355 batting average to lead the Royals, and has five doubles and seven home runs. Bobby Witt Jr. is 14-for-38 with 10 RBI over the past 10 games.

Adolis Garcia has seven doubles, eight home runs and 25 RBI while hitting .292 for the Rangers. Nate Lowe is 12-for-35 with two doubles and a home run over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Royals: 6-4, .233 batting average, 3.04 ERA, outscored opponents by 12 runs

Rangers: 6-4, .236 batting average, 2.30 ERA, outscored opponents by 10 runs

INJURIES: Royals: Alec Marsh: 15-Day IL (forearm), Josh Taylor: 60-Day IL (biceps), Jake Brentz: 15-Day IL (hamstring), Carlos Hernandez: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Kris Bubic: 60-Day IL (elbow), Kyle Wright: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Rangers: Nathan Eovaldi: day-to-day (groin), Austin Pruitt: 15-Day IL (knee), Brock Burke: 60-Day IL (hand), Cody Bradford: 15-Day IL (back), Justin Foscue: 60-Day IL (oblique strain), Joshua Jung: 60-Day IL (wrist), Max Scherzer: 15-Day IL (back), Tyler Mahle: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jacob deGrom: 60-Day IL (elbow), Carson Coleman: 60-Day IL (elbow)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.