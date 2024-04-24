The Royals needed a spark to snap losing skid. Bobby Witt Jr. came through (again)

The Kansas City Royals needed an offensive spark. And if their last three games were any indication, the Royals needed it fast.

The Toronto Blue Jays, who gave the Royals their third straight loss in Monday’s series opener, thwarted the Royals lineup once again on Tuesday … at least for four innings.

KC finally broke through in the fifth: Bobby Witt Jr. led the charge with a two-run double as the Royals pulled off a 3-2 comeback victory.

Witt ignited the offense with a well-placed line drive. Kyle Isbel, who reached on a fielding error, and Maikel Garcia came around to score. As a result, Witt collected his 15th extra-base hit this season as the Royals took a late lead.

KC recorded eight hits against the Blue Jays. Witt finished 3-for-4 and continued his torrid pace this season. He now owns a .316 batting average.

Toronto ace Kevin Gausman took the loss on Tuesday. The former All-Star was charged with all three runs in the outing. Gausman struck out two batters and issued a walk in 6 ⅔ innings.

Royals starter Michael Wacha didn’t have his best stuff. He allowed eight hits and two runs in 4 ⅓ innings of work.

Blue Jays duo Justin Turner and Alejandro Kirk recorded RBI singles. But the Royals bullpen shut the door late. James McArthur picked up his fifth save as KC improved to 14-10.

Here are more notables from Tuesday’s game:

Michael Wacha fights through tough start

Wacha kept the Royals in striking distance on Tuesday. He allowed two runs despite issuing three walks in his start.

The Blue Jays pestered Wacha with soft contact. Wacha surrendered seven singles against the Blue Jays lineup. George Springer started the game with a leadoff single. He finished 3-for-5 on the night.

Turner added two hits on the ledger. However, Wacha was able to steady the ship. He threw 96 pitches and registered 40 swings and seven whiffs.

Up next on the KC Royals schedule

The Royals continue their four-game series against the Blue Jays on Wednesday night.

Alec Marsh is slated to make his fifth start opposite Blue Jays hurler Yariel Rodriguez at Kauffman Stadium. Rodriguez has a 2.35 ERA in two starts.

Marsh is 3-0 with a 3.22 ERA this season. In his last start, Marsh pitched 5 ⅔ scoreless innings against the Baltimore Orioles.

The Blue Jays have won eight of the last nine meetings against the Royals. First pitch is set for 6:40 p.m. Central on Wednesday.