Royals MLB All-Star voting ballot: what you need to know

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Phase 1 of All-Star voting has started in the MLB as fans have a chance to send their favorite Kansas City Royals to Arlington, Texas.

During Phase 1, fans can submit up to five ballots each day on MLB.com. After the first phase, the top two vote-getters in each league automatically get a starting spot.

For the other positions, the top two players at each position per league, including six outfielders, will advance to a final ballot to determine the All-Star starters.

Phase 1 ends on Thursday July 27 at 11 a.m. The final week of voting starts on Sunday, June 30.

Royals fans who vote will have a chance to win prizes. Voting five times a day makes fans eligible to get 25% off select Royals games and fans can be entered for a chance to win a game worn jersey signed in person by Vinnie Pasquintino or Maikel Garcia and two game tickets along with parking.

The 2024 MLB All-Star Game will be on July 16 at Globe Life Field in Arlington.

For more information, Royals fans can visit here.

