Royals take on the Mets after Witt Jr.'s 4-hit game

Kansas City Royals (9-4, second in the AL Central) vs. New York Mets (5-7, third in the NL East)

New York; Friday, 7:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Royals: Michael Wacha (1-0, 2.25 ERA, 0.58 WHIP, 13 strikeouts); Mets: Luis Severino (0-1, 3.60 ERA, 1.60 WHIP, 13 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Mets -123, Royals +104; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Kansas City Royals take on the New York Mets after Bobby Witt Jr.'s four-hit game on Thursday.

New York is 1-5 at home and 5-7 overall. Mets hitters have a collective .319 on-base percentage, the eighth-ranked percentage in the NL.

Kansas City has a 9-4 record overall and a 1-2 record on the road. The Royals have a 2-1 record in games decided by one run.

Friday's game is the first time these teams square off this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Starling Marte has a double, a home run and three RBI while hitting .271 for the Mets. Brett Baty is 13-for-41 over the past 10 games.

Witt Jr. has a .358 batting average to lead the Royals, and has five doubles, two triples and four home runs. Salvador Perez is 14-for-39 with a home run and six RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mets: 5-5, .239 batting average, 3.46 ERA, outscored opponents by two runs

Royals: 8-2, .274 batting average, 2.42 ERA, outscored opponents by 35 runs

INJURIES: Mets: Kodai Senga: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Tylor Megill: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Max Kranick: 15-Day IL (undisclosed), Sean Reid-Foley: 15-Day IL (shoulder), David Peterson: 60-Day IL (hip), Ronny Mauricio: 60-Day IL (knee)

Royals: Josh Taylor: 60-Day IL (biceps), Jake Brentz: 15-Day IL (hamstring), Michael Massey: 10-Day IL (back), Carlos Hernandez: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Kris Bubic: 60-Day IL (elbow), Kyle Wright: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.