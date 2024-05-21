Royals’ Matt Sauer designated for assignment. How his Rule 5 Draft status is affected

The Kansas City Royals have made a significant change within their bullpen. On Monday, the Royals designated reliever Matt Sauer for assignment.

Sauer, 25, joined the Royals as a Rule 5 Draft pick last December. He was selected in the annual draft after spending time in the New York Yankees minor-league system.

In a corresponding move, the Royals recalled reliever Sam Long from Triple-A Omaha. Long appeared in 40 games with the Oakland Athletics last season.

“We do think highly of him and we think he is going to be a big-league pitcher for a long time,” Royals manager Matt Quatraro said. “Just currently, the way the team is constructed and the way he performed, we needed to make a move to bolster the (bullpen) a little bit.”

Sauer produced a 7.71 ERA in 14 games this season. He allowed three home runs and issued more walks (11) than strikeouts (9). The Royals utilized Sauer in low-leverage situations as he adjusted to major-league hitters.

There were a few bright spots. However, Sauer struggled to locate in his recent appearances. He allowed six hits and five earned runs against the Athletics last weekend.

“He came into camp and did an excellent job and gave us the comfort of putting him on the team,” Quatraro said. “Things just haven’t gone as well here as we would’ve hoped performance-wise. But, it doesn’t mean he is not going to be a really good pitcher down the road.”

Sauer will now enter a unique situation as a Rule 5 Draft pick. The Royals have four days to pursue a trade following Sauer being designated for assignment.

If traded, Sauer will head to a new team and operate under the same guidelines as before. Those guidelines require Sauer to remain on a team’s 26-man roster for the remainder of the 2024 season.

After the initial four days, Sauer can enter outright waivers. This allows any Major League Baseball team to place a claim for him. If claimed, Sauer will follow the same guidelines he is currently under.

MLB teams have 48 hours to make a claim. It’s possible Sauer will go unclaimed during that process. If Sauer does go unclaimed, the Yankees will have 24 hours to decide whether to bring him back into their organization.

The Royals would receive $50,000 if Sauer returns to the Yankees.

If New York opts to not re-acquire Sauer, the Royals could take one last step.

KC can work out a trade with the Yankees to acquire Sauer’s full rights. This is a potential option for the Royals to retain Sauer and place him in their minor-league system, per MLB rules.

Sam Long ready for MLB chance

The Royals were impressed with Long in spring training. He pitched well in Cactus League play and was in consideration for a final spot in the bullpen.

Long, who was a non-roster invitee, considered it a long shot that he would make the opening day roster. However, he felt he could impress in Triple-A Omaha and showcase his talent.

“I was just happy to, you know, come into a new organization, make a name for myself and put myself back on the map to show them who I am as a competitor,” Long said. “Show them some value that I could provide to the team.”

Long performed well in Triple-A. He posted a 1.31 ERA in 16 games with the Omaha Storm Chasers this season.

In the process, Long worked to refine his slider and find different ways to attack hitters. It’s helped him surrender just six runs (three earned) with the Storm Chasers.

“I’ve always had the big curveball and the four-seam (fastball),” Long said. “I think the slider has been what’s really set me apart.”

Long found out about his promotion on Sunday. He had just arrived back from a lengthy road trip when he was told the news. Then, Long made the journey to Kansas City alongside his wife to be in uniform against the Detroit Tigers.

“They told me after a six-hour bus ride, so that made it a good ending to the night,” Long said.