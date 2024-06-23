Royals manager Matt Quatraro to miss Sunday’s game at Texas for personal matter

Royals manager Matt Quatraro will miss Sunday’s game at Texas as he tends to a personal matter, the club announced.

Bench Coach Paul Hoover will manage the team in the finale of the series and road trip.

It’s not the first time Hoover has pinch-hit for Quatraro. Last April, Hoover served as the interim manager for five games as Quatraro was quarantining at home after a positive test for COVID-19. Hoover went 2-3 in those games.

“As a staff we’re in a much better sot of handling Q being gone a day or two,” Hoover said. “Second year in, we’re a lot more comfortable.”

Hoover is in his second season as bench coach, arriving with Quartraro from the Tampa Bay Rays coach staff.

The Royals take a 42-36 record into Sunday’s game. They’ve lost the first two games of the series and have dropped six of eight on the road trip that included games at the Los Angeles Dodgers and Oakland A’s.