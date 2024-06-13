Royals look to break 4-game slide, play the Yankees

New York Yankees (49-21, first in the AL East) vs. Kansas City Royals (39-30, second in the AL Central)

Kansas City, Missouri; Thursday, 2:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Yankees: Nestor Cortes Jr. (3-5, 3.68 ERA, 1.12 WHIP, 78 strikeouts); Royals: Alec Marsh (5-3, 4.05 ERA, 1.17 WHIP, 54 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Yankees -159, Royals +134; over/under is 10 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Kansas City Royals take on the New York Yankees as losers of four straight games.

Kansas City has a 24-14 record at home and a 39-30 record overall. The Royals have the sixth-best team slugging percentage in MLB play at .410.

New York is 49-21 overall and 27-11 in road games. The Yankees have a 39-6 record in games when they record at least eight hits.

The teams meet Thursday for the fourth time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Salvador Perez has 15 doubles, 10 home runs and 42 RBI for the Royals. MJ Melendez is 3-for-33 with three home runs over the past 10 games.

Juan Soto has a .317 batting average to lead the Yankees, and has 11 doubles, three triples and 17 home runs. Aaron Judge is 17-for-35 with five home runs and 17 RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Royals: 4-6, .255 batting average, 5.90 ERA, outscored by 18 runs

Yankees: 8-2, .257 batting average, 3.82 ERA, outscored opponents by 23 runs

INJURIES: Royals: Hunter Renfroe: 10-Day IL (toe), Michael Wacha: 15-Day IL (foot), Michael Massey: 10-Day IL (back), Josh Taylor: 60-Day IL (biceps), Kris Bubic: 60-Day IL (elbow), Kyle Wright: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Yankees: Jon Berti: 60-Day IL (calf), Clarke Schmidt: 15-Day IL (lat), Nick Burdi: 15-Day IL (hip), Jonathan Loaisiga: 60-Day IL (elbow), JT Brubaker: 60-Day IL (elbow), Gerrit Cole: 60-Day IL (elbow), Lou Trivino: 60-Day IL (elbow), Scott Effross: 60-Day IL (back)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.