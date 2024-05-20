Royals host the Tigers, look to continue home win streak

Detroit Tigers (23-23, fourth in the AL Central) vs. Kansas City Royals (29-19, second in the AL Central)

Kansas City, Missouri; Monday, 7:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Tigers: Reese Olson (0-4, 2.09 ERA, 0.99 WHIP, 41 strikeouts); Royals: Michael Wacha (3-4, 4.71 ERA, 1.37 WHIP, 44 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Royals -119, Tigers -101; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Kansas City Royals, on a four-game home winning streak, host the Detroit Tigers.

Kansas City is 18-8 in home games and 29-19 overall. The Royals have a 9-3 record in games when they hit two or more home runs.

Detroit has a 13-10 record on the road and a 23-23 record overall. The Tigers have the 10th-ranked team batting average in the AL at .234.

Monday's game is the fourth time these teams meet this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Maikel Garcia has 12 doubles, a triple, five home runs and 30 RBI for the Royals. Adam Frazier is 5-for-23 with a double and a home run over the last 10 games.

Riley Greene has eight doubles, a triple and nine home runs while hitting .249 for the Tigers. Spencer Torkelson is 10-for-39 with two doubles and three home runs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Royals: 7-3, .257 batting average, 3.62 ERA, outscored opponents by nine runs

Tigers: 4-6, .254 batting average, 3.20 ERA, outscored opponents by 10 runs

INJURIES: Royals: Josh Taylor: 60-Day IL (biceps), Jake Brentz: 15-Day IL (hamstring), Carlos Hernandez: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Kris Bubic: 60-Day IL (elbow), Kyle Wright: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Tigers: Shelby Miller: 15-Day IL (ulnar nerve inflammation), Kenta Maeda: 15-Day IL (illness), Sawyer Gipson-Long: 60-Day IL (groin)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.