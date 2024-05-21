Royals host the Tigers on 5-game home win streak

Detroit Tigers (23-24, fourth in the AL Central) vs. Kansas City Royals (30-19, second in the AL Central)

Kansas City, Missouri; Tuesday, 7:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Tigers: Casey Mize (1-2, 3.50 ERA, 1.19 WHIP, 32 strikeouts); Royals: Alec Marsh (3-1, 2.43 ERA, 1.05 WHIP, 31 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Royals -111, Tigers -109; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Kansas City Royals host the Detroit Tigers trying to continue a five-game home winning streak.

Kansas City has a 19-8 record at home and a 30-19 record overall. The Royals have a 10-3 record in games when they hit two or more home runs.

Detroit has a 13-11 record in road games and a 23-24 record overall. The Tigers have the fifth-ranked team ERA in the AL at 3.38.

The teams match up Tuesday for the fifth time this season. The season series is tied 2-2.

TOP PERFORMERS: Salvador Perez leads the Royals with a .341 batting average, and has 11 doubles, nine home runs, 14 walks and 38 RBI. Maikel Garcia is 13-for-44 with a home run and nine RBI over the past 10 games.

Riley Greene has a .246 batting average to lead the Tigers, and has eight doubles, a triple and nine home runs. Colten Keith is 13-for-32 with five RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Royals: 7-3, .256 batting average, 3.62 ERA, outscored opponents by eight runs

Tigers: 4-6, .257 batting average, 3.74 ERA, outscored opponents by six runs

INJURIES: Royals: Josh Taylor: 60-Day IL (biceps), Carlos Hernandez: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Kris Bubic: 60-Day IL (elbow), Kyle Wright: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Tigers: Reese Olson: day-to-day (hip), Shelby Miller: 15-Day IL (ulnar nerve inflammation), Kenta Maeda: 15-Day IL (illness), Sawyer Gipson-Long: 60-Day IL (groin)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.