Royals host the Rangers, look to extend home win streak

Texas Rangers (17-16, second in the AL West) vs. Kansas City Royals (20-13, second in the AL Central)

Kansas City, Missouri; Saturday, 7:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Rangers: Dane Dunning (3-2, 4.13 ERA, 1.16 WHIP, 39 strikeouts); Royals: Michael Wacha (1-3, 4.24 ERA, 1.32 WHIP, 28 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Rangers -114, Royals -106; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Kansas City Royals host the Texas Rangers aiming to extend a four-game home winning streak.

Kansas City has gone 13-5 at home and 20-13 overall. The Royals are 16-3 in games when they out-hit their opponents.

Texas has gone 7-7 in road games and 17-16 overall. The Rangers have a 10-3 record in games when they did not allow a home run.

Saturday's game is the second time these teams match up this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Salvador Perez has five doubles, eight home runs and 30 RBI for the Royals. Kyle Isbel is 10-for-32 with two doubles, a triple, two home runs and five RBI over the past 10 games.

Marcus Semien has eight doubles, a triple, five home runs and 21 RBI for the Rangers. Adolis Garcia is 8-for-35 with a double, three home runs and five RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Royals: 7-3, .244 batting average, 2.60 ERA, outscored opponents by 20 runs

Rangers: 5-5, .226 batting average, 2.73 ERA, outscored opponents by two runs

INJURIES: Royals: Alec Marsh: 15-Day IL (forearm), Josh Taylor: 60-Day IL (biceps), Jake Brentz: 15-Day IL (hamstring), Carlos Hernandez: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Kris Bubic: 60-Day IL (elbow), Kyle Wright: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Rangers: Nathan Eovaldi: 15-Day IL (groin), Austin Pruitt: 15-Day IL (knee), Brock Burke: 60-Day IL (hand), Cody Bradford: 15-Day IL (back), Justin Foscue: 60-Day IL (oblique strain), Joshua Jung: 60-Day IL (wrist), Max Scherzer: 15-Day IL (back), Tyler Mahle: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jacob deGrom: 60-Day IL (elbow), Carson Coleman: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.