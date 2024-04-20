Royals host the Orioles, look to continue home win streak

Baltimore Orioles (12-7, second in the AL East) vs. Kansas City Royals (13-7, second in the AL Central)

Kansas City, Missouri; Saturday, 7:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Orioles: Corbin Burnes (2-0, 2.28 ERA, 0.93 WHIP, 25 strikeouts); Royals: Cole Ragans (0-1, 1.93 ERA, 1.20 WHIP, 29 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Orioles -134, Royals +113; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Kansas City Royals will try to keep a nine-game home win streak alive when they face the Baltimore Orioles.

Kansas City has a 13-7 record overall and a 9-2 record in home games. The Royals have the third-ranked team slugging percentage in the AL at .415.

Baltimore has gone 4-3 on the road and 12-7 overall. The Orioles have the eighth-ranked team ERA in the AL at 3.99.

Saturday's game is the fifth time these teams match up this season. The season series is tied 2-2.

TOP PERFORMERS: Vinnie Pasquantino has five doubles, four home runs and 11 RBI while hitting .266 for the Royals. Nelson Velazquez is 11-for-36 with two doubles over the past 10 games.

Gunnar Henderson ranks second on the Orioles with nine extra base hits (a double, two triples and six home runs). Colton Cowser is 13-for-36 with four doubles, four home runs and 14 RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Royals: 7-3, .238 batting average, 3.17 ERA, outscored opponents by 26 runs

Orioles: 7-3, .286 batting average, 5.00 ERA, outscored opponents by seven runs

INJURIES: Royals: Josh Taylor: 60-Day IL (biceps), Jake Brentz: 15-Day IL (hamstring), Carlos Hernandez: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Kris Bubic: 60-Day IL (elbow), Kyle Wright: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Orioles: Tyler Wells: 15-Day IL (elbow), Cionel Perez: 15-Day IL (oblique), Kyle Bradish: 15-Day IL (elbow), John Means: 15-Day IL (forearm), Felix Bautista: 60-Day IL (elbow)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.